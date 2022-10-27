In the first half of the year, it seemed that the 2022 SEMA show may have been in danger of being a little underwhelming. Ford and Honda pulled out of the annual event, and they were followed a month later by Hyundai and General Motors. But thankfully, there has been plenty to get excited about. For example, Nissan will bring six concepts to this year's show, and now Volkswagen has announced that it will have nine cars on display.

