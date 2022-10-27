Read full article on original website
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
Ford And GM Will Clear Chip Shortage Backlogs By End Of Year
The Ford Bronco has been a semiconductor shortage (and supply shortage) poster child for almost as long as it's been around. Now, Automotive News reports that the shortage could be coming to an end for both Ford and GM. The two brands have long battled shortages of almost every kind, from the Bronco top fiasco to GM's own order backlogs.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
2023 Ford Escape Hybrid
With a swanky new front fascia and a better infotainment system, the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid compact crossover is a more enticing prospect in a popular segment. As before, both normal hybrid and plug-in hybrid options are available. They each produce similar horsepower figures, but the PHEV benefits from an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 37 miles. Both sensible and sporty, there is a new ST-Line model with various sporty bits inside and out, while the PHEV continues to battle with more powerful rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Prime. As an efficient and practical option in this segment, the Ford Escape Hybrid deserves a place on your shortlist.
Stellantis Offers Buyout Package To Jeep, Dodge, And Chrysler Employees As It Looks To Trim Workforce
Stellantis has offered some of its 13,000 salaried workers in the US a buyout package, as it attempts to realign itself with coming priorities, reports CNBC. While the company continues to spew out heavy, gas-powered vehicles like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, it intends on pivoting toward software services and electromobility in the near future.
Watch A Land Rover Defender 110 Rolls Six Times Across A Highway In Florida Crash
Footage of a horrific crash in Orlando, Florida reveals a new Land Rover Defender rolling six times due to another driver's lapse of judgment. The video below shows the grey-painted SUV making its way down the highway when, suddenly, a Mazda CX-5 changes direction and slams into the off-roader. The...
Innovative Suspension Accessory Will Turn Vibrations From Bumps In The Road Into More EV Range
The SEMA show is often thought of as a place where aftermarket companies show off styling and performance upgrades, and with all the modified vehicles on display there each year, it's not an unfair reputation. But the show is also about showcasing other new products that can improve efficiency and make transportation better.
Ford giving underperforming employees option to voluntarily take severance
The severance will be available to underperforming Ford Motor employees with eight or more years of service. The white-collar workers will also have the option of enrolling in a performance enhancement plan.
OFFICIAL: European Union Bans Sale Of Combustion-Engined Cars From 2035
The European Union is moving ahead with plans that will effectively see the demise of the ICE-powered car on the continent. As per Bloomberg, the sale of new combustion-engined motor vehicles will be prohibited from 2035 onwards, with manufacturers expected to sell only zero-emission vehicles by then. This will force...
Volkswagen Brings Nine Concepts And Classics To SEMA
In the first half of the year, it seemed that the 2022 SEMA show may have been in danger of being a little underwhelming. Ford and Honda pulled out of the annual event, and they were followed a month later by Hyundai and General Motors. But thankfully, there has been plenty to get excited about. For example, Nissan will bring six concepts to this year's show, and now Volkswagen has announced that it will have nine cars on display.
Mazda To Reveal Plans For CX-70, CX-90 And Future SUV Models
Mazda builds some stupendous vehicles, but they aren't nearly as popular as they should be in terms of sales volume. The company had a hit with the CX-5, but has struggled to reach the same heights with the CX-30 and CX-50. Murmurs about Mazda's short-term plans have grown louder in recent months, and according to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker is finally ready to reveal what it has in store.
Slammed VW Bus Builds Head To SEMA 2022
It's crazy to think we'll have a new version of the iconic VW Bus in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in 2024. To tide us over, Kenny Pfitzer Designs will debut two custom Buses that will complement two clothing brands that "embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle."
Toyota Goes BIG At SEMA 2022 With 8 Offroad And Overlanding Concepts
Toyota has decided to follow up last year's display and go all-out with its 2022 SEMA Showcase as it prepares eight exciting and versatile off-roading concepts that could translate to real-world accessories available via various traders. The Toyota Sequoia, Tundra, and iconic FJ49 are acting as the platform for these overlanding and camping design proposals.
Tesla Builds 10,000 Model Ys In 42 Days At Giga Texas
Tesla has announced via Twitter that it has built 20,000 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles at its Giga Texas plant as of October 30,2022. 43 days prior, Tesla's Texas plant announced it had built 10,000 Model Ys. That puts Tesla's Model Y production alone at roughly 240 cars per day or 1,600 Model Ys per week.
Ford Rules Out High-Performance Escape ST
The Ford Escape was recently updated for MY2023 and, aside from a fresh new face and improved technology, the lineup has grown to accommodate the sporty-looking ST-Line. Despite the exterior embellishments, it's no faster than a regular model. We had hoped for a full-fat Escape ST to join the range, but it seems that won't be happening.
Ferrari Testarossa Spider Is The Perfect Car For Outrunning The Police
If you grew up in the late '80s or 90s, there's a good chance you spent a few bucks playing OutRun at the local arcade. If you were really fancy, you had a Sega system at home and could play it whenever. In any case, it might be too long ago to remember, so here's a recap. It's basically a game where you try and outrun the police in a Ferrari Testarossa Spider with an exceedingly hot blonde woman seated next to you. We assume she was attractive, as the graphics were hardly ground-breaking.
2023 Nissan GT-R Arrives Starting From $113,540
The current Nissan GT-R has been around since 2008. Back then, the car had an MSRP of $76,840, which made it the performance bargain of the century. You could embarrass almost every supercar on sale for $10k less than what BMW charged for a V10 M5. The trouble is that...
Ford and Volkswagen Shut Down Self-Driving Startup Argo.Ai Due To Costs
The road to full self-driving (FSD) was always expected to be challenging, but things have been more difficult than anticipated. Now, in yet another blow to society's FSD hopes and dreams, Ford and VW have announced they are shuttering Pittsburgh-based Argo AI as they restructure their plans and temper their expectations regarding self-driving technology. We're probably not going to see a self-driving ID.Buzz anytime soon, then.
Porsche Working On 1,000-HP Triple-Motor Taycan To Finally Match The Tesla Model S Plaid
Earlier this year, Porsche debuted the 2023 Porsche Taycan featuring a handful of hardware changes and a few software updates. In mid-October, Porsche shared the results of the software changes. Every model in the lineup gained a few extra miles of range. And we thought that was it for the Taycan.
Ram Delays The Reveal Of Its Electric Pickup
The electric pickup niche is growing steadily. We still have no Tesla Cybertruck, but we do have the Rivian R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and soon enough, the Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. And soon, we'll be welcoming the arrival of Ram's electric pickup, which we were expecting to see unveiled this month at the LA Auto Show. Ram previously confirmed that the vehicle would be presented before the end of the year, but now that timeline has changed.
