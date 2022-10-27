Corner Conference Volleyball Teams Released
(Area) Corner Conference Officials released the 2022 all-conference volleyball teams.
First Team:
Emily Williams, East Mills, Sr.
Kaden Payne, Sidney, Sr.
Avery Dowling, Sidney, Sr.
Emily Hutt, Sidney, Sr.
Marleigh Johnson, Stanton, Sr.
Jenna Stephens, Stanton, Sr.
Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills, Sr.
Miah Urban, East Mills, Sr.
*Bold Indicates Elite Selection.
Second Team:
Aspen Crouse, East Mills, Sr.
Evelyn Stoaks, East Mills, So.
Jaimee Davis, East Mills, Sr.
Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney, Jr.
Fallon Sheldon, Sidney, Jr.
Lauren Johnson, Stanton, So.
Bella Gute, Fremont-Mills, So.
Makenna Askeland, Griswold, Sr.
Honorable Mention:
Whitney Pennock, Griswold, Jr.
Carolina Arcia, Griswold, Jr.
Mia Goodman, East Mills, Jr.
Abby Burke, Stanton, Sr.
Carlie Chambers, Fremont-Mills, So.
Emma Barrett, Hamburg, Jr.
Brooke Burns, Essex, Jr.
