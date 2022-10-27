ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corner Conference Volleyball Teams Released

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Area) Corner Conference Officials released the 2022 all-conference volleyball teams.

First Team:

Emily Williams, East Mills, Sr.

Kaden Payne, Sidney, Sr.

Avery Dowling, Sidney, Sr.

Emily Hutt, Sidney, Sr.

Marleigh Johnson, Stanton, Sr.

Jenna Stephens, Stanton, Sr.

Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills, Sr.

Miah Urban, East Mills, Sr.

*Bold Indicates Elite Selection.

Second Team:

Aspen Crouse, East Mills, Sr.

Evelyn Stoaks, East Mills, So.

Jaimee Davis, East Mills, Sr.

Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney, Jr.

Fallon Sheldon, Sidney, Jr.

Lauren Johnson, Stanton, So.

Bella Gute, Fremont-Mills, So.

Makenna Askeland, Griswold, Sr.

Honorable Mention:

Whitney Pennock, Griswold, Jr.

Carolina Arcia, Griswold, Jr.

Mia Goodman, East Mills, Jr.

Abby Burke, Stanton, Sr.

Carlie Chambers, Fremont-Mills, So.

Emma Barrett, Hamburg, Jr.

Brooke Burns, Essex, Jr.

Lewis Central takes 19 game winning streak into 4A quarterfinal against Glenwood

(Council Bluff) Lewis Central has won six straight games by at least 35 points. That includes their 57-7 first round playoff win over LeMars on Friday. The #1 ranked Titans roll into the Class 4A quarterfinals with a 10-0 record. They’ll have a rematch on their hands against a Glenwood squad that they topped 58-22 in the regular season. Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad addresses the key priorities for this week. “The biggest one is start fast. We have to start better than what we did last time. We are going to have to be disciplined. They jumped out on us early and had multiple big plays. We had penalties and didn’t give ourselves a great shot in the first half to get much going.”
LEWIS, IA
