Corner Conference Volleyball Teams Released

(Council Bluff) Lewis Central has won six straight games by at least 35 points. That includes their 57-7 first round playoff win over LeMars on Friday. The #1 ranked Titans roll into the Class 4A quarterfinals with a 10-0 record. They’ll have a rematch on their hands against a Glenwood squad that they topped 58-22 in the regular season. Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad addresses the key priorities for this week. “The biggest one is start fast. We have to start better than what we did last time. We are going to have to be disciplined. They jumped out on us early and had multiple big plays. We had penalties and didn’t give ourselves a great shot in the first half to get much going.”

LEWIS, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO