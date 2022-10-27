Read full article on original website
Electric school bus test begins in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wednesday, Monongalia County Schools will begin a six-week test program with a BEAST, a Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation manufactured by the GreenPower Motor Co., or in plain terms an electric-powered bus. According to Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development strategy for GreenPower, the technology...
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
Morgantown apartment building set for demolition after devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Part of a Morgantown apartment complex torched by a massive fire will soon be demolished. 14 people lost their homes back in July when an apartment building at the Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown caught fire. The fire took multiple departments several hours to put out.
Mon County voters consider levy to support Mon EMS
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Voters in Monongalia County are being asked to approve a levy that will support Mon EMS. The cost to taxpayers is 60-percent of the assessed value of property, not the appraised value. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Mon EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen said all...
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy. Now city […]
Marion County Schools seek excess levy renewal
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the school system. Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Rider said the levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
Travelers in Area, State to be Minus Heavily Utilized Convenience Store, Gas Station off Main Roadway
According to WDTV, the Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel. The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz. The remodel...
Philippi Elementary School going remote for 2 days due to staff illness
All students at Philippi Elementary School will be learning remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 due to an illness-induced staffing shortage.
Bridgeport Police need help identifying alleged thief
Sgt. J. M. Holley with the Bridgeport Police Department is looking for a person who was allegedly involved in grand larceny at Planet Fitness.
Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street
BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
Morgantown drug probe leads to two arrests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force made two arrests and confiscated dangerous drugs from an Independence Hills Village home. Task force members along with troopers from the West Virignia State Police allege Wendell Mount, 42, of Detroit, Michigan and Tasharke Sargent, 41, of New York City were operating an onging narcotics distribution operation.
Man charged with seriously injuring another man in Morgantown hit-and-run
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a man laying in the road from a hit-and-run accident in Morgantown.
Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
Structure fire on Old Elkins Road under investigation
BUCKHANNON — A structure fire on Old Elkins Road is now under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire call, which came in at 12:33 p.m., on Thursday, October 27. Tanner Smith, First Class Firefighter and EMT for the Buckhannon...
Missing Point Marion man Justin Hanzely found dead
POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing Point Marion man was found dead in Greene County.Pennsylvania State Police said Justin Hanzely had last been seen leaving his house on Fallen Timbers Road last Monday. His body was found Friday in a heavily wooded area near Dilliner, his last known location, police said.Multiple crews helped search for Hanzely for two days after his vehicle was found in a remote area of Dunkard Township, Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook.The Greene County coroner's office has yet to determine his cause of death.
Shots fired report under investigation in downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
Harrison County early voting popular, sets potential record breaking pace
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In Harrison County, early has been busy and with very few issues, according to Harrison County Clerk John Spires. “We’re having a better than expected turnout we’ve had almost 2,000 people as I’m speaking to you right now,” Spires said. “The last mid term we had 6,500 (early vote) and I think we’re going to beat that.”
Missing Elkins Juvenile
Missing since: October 19, 2022 from Elkins, W.Va. Anyone having information should contact the Elkins City Police Department at 1 (304) 636-0678. Dalton is considered as an endangered runaway.
