Morgantown, WV

wajr.com

Electric school bus test begins in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wednesday, Monongalia County Schools will begin a six-week test program with a BEAST, a Battery Electric Assisted Student Transportation manufactured by the GreenPower Motor Co., or in plain terms an electric-powered bus. According to Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development strategy for GreenPower, the technology...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Mon County voters consider levy to support Mon EMS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Voters in Monongalia County are being asked to approve a levy that will support Mon EMS. The cost to taxpayers is 60-percent of the assessed value of property, not the appraised value. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Mon EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen said all...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Marion County Schools seek excess levy renewal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the school system. Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Rider said the levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
Metro News

Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Traffic rerouted following incident on Marion Street

BUCKHANNON — An incident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the evening after 5 p.m. According to a witness, the semi-truck came to a stop with the cab at an angle while facing S. Kanawha St. It took multiple tow trucks to clear the accident while Buckhannon Fire Department directed traffic. Traffic traveling in the area was rerouted for a few hours while the cleanup took place.
BUCKHANNON, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Morgantown drug probe leads to two arrests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force made two arrests and confiscated dangerous drugs from an Independence Hills Village home. Task force members along with troopers from the West Virignia State Police allege Wendell Mount, 42, of Detroit, Michigan and Tasharke Sargent, 41, of New York City were operating an onging narcotics distribution operation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to separate vehicle fires in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to two separate vehicle fires that happened within an hour in Bridgeport. The first vehicle fire was reported around 1:42 p.m. Friday off of Brushy Fork Rd., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It reportedly involved a minivan. Officials then dispatched...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Recorddelta

Structure fire on Old Elkins Road under investigation

BUCKHANNON — A structure fire on Old Elkins Road is now under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire call, which came in at 12:33 p.m., on Thursday, October 27. Tanner Smith, First Class Firefighter and EMT for the Buckhannon...
BUCKHANNON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing Point Marion man Justin Hanzely found dead

POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing Point Marion man was found dead in Greene County.Pennsylvania State Police said Justin Hanzely had last been seen leaving his house on Fallen Timbers Road last Monday. His body was found Friday in a heavily wooded area near Dilliner, his last known location, police said.Multiple crews helped search for Hanzely for two days after his vehicle was found in a remote area of Dunkard Township, Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook.The Greene County coroner's office has yet to determine his cause of death.
POINT MARION, PA
wajr.com

Shots fired report under investigation in downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Harrison County early voting popular, sets potential record breaking pace

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In Harrison County, early has been busy and with very few issues, according to Harrison County Clerk John Spires. “We’re having a better than expected turnout we’ve had almost 2,000 people as I’m speaking to you right now,” Spires said. “The last mid term we had 6,500 (early vote) and I think we’re going to beat that.”
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Missing Elkins Juvenile

Missing since: October 19, 2022 from Elkins, W.Va. Anyone having information should contact the Elkins City Police Department at 1 (304) 636-0678. Dalton is considered as an endangered runaway.
ELKINS, WV

