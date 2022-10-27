Read full article on original website
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION
Winston Police jailed a man for allegedly taking a vehicle without permission on Monday. Information from WPD said the 39-year old drove off in a family member’s vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. The suspect was detained without bail.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Winston man was cited following an alleged theft incident on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:15 p.m. the 24-year old allegedly selected over $200 worth of merchandise and walked out of a store in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard without paying for anything. An officer contacted the suspect at his home later in the evening and was able to recover most of the property. The suspect was cited for second-degree theft and was released on the scene.
WOMAN CITED FOR PRIOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for a prior alleged disorderly conduct incident, on Monday. An RPD report said at 9:00 p.m. the 32-year old Tenmile woman met officers at the police department to be cited following an investigation. The suspect reportedly threw her drink at a victim in a bar in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive on October 28th. She allegedly resisted bartenders when they tried to escort her out, causing a scene while inside. None of the parties involved wished to pursue charges for harassment or trespass, so she was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct and then was released.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where a 67-year old man was pushing his electric scooter impeding traffic. Several good Samaritans attempted to help the man remove his scooter from the roadway but were attacked by the man.
TWO ACCUSED CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED BY DINT
On Saturday, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two California men, accused of trafficking large amounts of narcotics into the county. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said as part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53-year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, and 60-year old Feliciano Bobadilla of Corning, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive in Roseburg. McArthur said detectives had information indicating that the two were trafficking large amounts of meth and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS
A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
DINT Arrest, Douglas Co., Oct. 31
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26th. Detectives had interest in 39 year old Sutherlin resident Caleb Plueard, due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was seen leaving a residence in the 1300 block of Airway Avenue in Sutherlin. A traffic stop was initiated by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, at which time Plueard was contacted by DINT detectives. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” was applied to Plueard’s vehicle and he alerted, giving his handler the signal that he detected the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. A search of Plueard’s vehicle revealed a plethora of controlled substances to include the following: 421 grams of suspected methamphetamine (almost 1 pound); 2.4 grams of suspected cocaine; 6.6 grams of suspected heroin; 5.3 grams of fentanyl powder; 13 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl; Several other dosage units of various pharmaceutical drugs without prescriptions. Plueard was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of Heroin; Unlawful Delivery of Heroin; Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Unlawful Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Conspiracy. Whether these seized drugs, or any particular suspect has been directly involved in any recent fentanyl overdoses has not been determined. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Ingesting even a small amount can be fatal. Experimentation with fentanyl, or any illicit drugs is always very dangerous, but even more so now with the proliferation of fentanyl in our communities. Fentanyl can be mixed into any of the common street drugs, with or without a user’s knowledge. Using illicit drugs should be avoided at all costs. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Officer Involved Shooting Southern Oregon Update, Oct. 31
UPDATE #2-Officer name released – The involved officer is identified as Officer Micaila Miguel. Officer Miguel has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018. UPDATE #1-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
DINT ARRESTS MAN, VEHICLE HAS PLETHORA OF ILLEGAL DRUGS
Last Wednesday the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Teams arrested a man whose vehicle contained a plethora of illegal drugs, and who may be involved in recent fentanyl overdoses. Lieutenant Rick McArthur of DINT said detectives had interest in 39-year of Caleb Plueard who was seen leaving a residence in the 1300...
Sutherlin man arrested for possessing and delivery number of drugs including fentanyl
SUTHERLIN, Ore.-- A Sutherlin man is facing multiple charges after detectives found him with a number of different drugs in his car, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. 39-year-old Caleb Plueard is accused of being involved in illegal drug activity, including contributing to recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was arrested...
CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
Juvenile charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after being found to be in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl
MEDFORD, Ore-- A juvenile is being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after police discovered that the teen was in possession of a loaded gun at Friday's Black & Blue Bowl between North & South Medford High Schools. According to the Medford Police Department, school resource officers (SROs) were...
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC DOWNTOWN
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public in downtown, on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. the 29-year old was found standing in the middle of the road, in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street in front of the Elk’s Lodge. The suspect had an open 40-ounce beer with him.
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING PAROLE OFFICER VISIT
Two people were jailed following a parole officer visit on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 p.m. the 56-year old man was contacted for a home visit in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The parole officer allegedly located methamphetamine in the man’s possession. Officers recognized the woman that was in his room and found that she had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody, with bail set at $12,500.
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
