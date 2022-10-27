Read full article on original website
UVA Football: Tony Elliott wants us to see the ‘progress’ in another frustrating Cavaliers’ loss
As poorly as this season had gone for first-year UVA Football coach Tony Elliott, any one of five or six plays goes the right way on Saturday, and the ‘Hoos are back to .500, and you never know what can happen from there. Instead, it’s another week of frustration...
Women’s Soccer: #11 Duke, with second-half goal, upsets #8 UVA in ACC Tournament, 2-1
Eleventh-ranked Duke got a goal from Kat Rader in the 56th minute and made it hold up in a 2-1 win over #8 UVA in the 2022 ACC Tournament on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium. Duke (12-4-2) struck in the third minute with an attack down the left side that started with Maggie Graham finding Rader in transition before Rader quickly played the ball ahead to Michelle Cooper. Cooper picked up the ball in stride approaching the box and sent her shot in across the face of the goal and past the left post for the score.
With ACC Commissioner in house, Miami beats Virginia in 4 OTs in ugly fashion, 14-12
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips may have wished he had not chosen to make Saturday a doubleheader of football, instead just make the trip from Greensboro straight to Chapel Hill’s evening contest between Pitt and UNC. Phillips, however, chose to come to Charlottesville first and take in the 12:30 game...
VMI Football: Keydets dominated by #16 Mercer, 55-14, to fall to 1-7 on the season
Mercer led 31-0 at the half and was never seriously threatened in a 55-14 win at VMI on Saturday. The 16th-ranked Bears (7-2, 5-1 SoCon) won despite turning the ball over five times. Mercer outgained VMI (1-7, 0-5 SoCon) 540-134. Keydets QB Seth Morgan, back in the lineup after missing...
Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson
A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23. Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
Theatre at Bridgewater College to present dark comedy, ‘The Moors,’ opening Nov. 2
Theatre at Bridgewater College will present The Moors by Jen Silverman Nov. 2-5 in Cole Hall on campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night. Silverman’s The Moors tells the story of two sisters and a dog that live out their lives on the bleak English moors dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moorhen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.
Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project adds solar to Harrisonburg roof
Supporters of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project gathered Friday for a picnic to watch as solar panels were installed on the roof. Green Hill Solar installed the panels on the building, located at 425 Hill Street in Harrisonburg. The journey to energy efficiency started with an energy audit completed...
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
I have hope: The next generation of journalists are attentive
I had the opportunity to speak to a few staff members of Stuart Hall School’s yearbook on Friday afternoon. They are attempting to launch an online newsletter and wanted feedback on the newsletter, but also wanted to talk about how to be a journalist. What to do, what not to do.
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board
On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
‘Nunsense’ musical on stage at Wayne Theatre Nov. 11-20
The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro is bringing the raucous musical comedy Nunsense to the stage Nov. 11-20. Nunsense, with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin is directed by Lesley Larsen. Music is being directed by Sarah Cramer and choreographed by Claire Wayman. Nunsense originated as a line of...
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
Harrisonburg: First Fridays to feature 20 venues with art, live music
Twenty venues have announced visual and performing arts events during Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley on Nov 4. Venues hosting arts events Friday (5-7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):. Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St.) opens a new exhibition of paintings by Anna Bryant: Landscapes...
‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy’ subject of Nov. 17 CNE summit
National and local perspectives on the powerful connections between a strong social sector and a healthy democracy will take center stage at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence 2022 Philanthropy Day Summit. The summit is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Wool Factory in Charlottesville. Titled...
The Oratorio Society of Virginia presents Christmas at The Paramount on Dec. 17
The Oratorio Society of Virginia will present their Christmas at the Paramount concert on Dec. 17 with two shows. The concerts will be held at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Music Director Michael Slon and 80 of the community’s finest singers will come together for this beloved Charlottesville holiday tradition.
Montpelier woman dead in seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County
A Montpelier woman died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 84-mile marker in Henrico County at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. According to Virginia State Police, troopers at the scene found seven cars involved in a chain reaction-style crash. The first crash occurred when a 2013...
Harrisonburg man arrested in connection with 2021 robbery of Mr. J’s Bagels
The Harrisonburg Police Department announced today the arrest of Dakota Shull, 28, of Harrisonburg, for robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity following an incident at Mr. J’s Bagels last year. Shull is accused of breaking through the front glass door of...
‘Feed our community:’ Waynesboro Public Library to host local food drive
Waynesboro Public Library will host a food drive from November 14 to December 30 to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The library will welcome donations of nonperishable food items at the library, 600 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, and all donations will stay in the local community, according to a press release.
Staunton: Annual leaf collection in the city to start Nov. 28
The City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program on Nov. 28. The program will continue through early January. Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup.
