Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: #11 Duke, with second-half goal, upsets #8 UVA in ACC Tournament, 2-1

Eleventh-ranked Duke got a goal from Kat Rader in the 56th minute and made it hold up in a 2-1 win over #8 UVA in the 2022 ACC Tournament on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium. Duke (12-4-2) struck in the third minute with an attack down the left side that started with Maggie Graham finding Rader in transition before Rader quickly played the ball ahead to Michelle Cooper. Cooper picked up the ball in stride approaching the box and sent her shot in across the face of the goal and past the left post for the score.
DURHAM, NC
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson

A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23. Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Theatre at Bridgewater College to present dark comedy, ‘The Moors,’ opening Nov. 2

Theatre at Bridgewater College will present The Moors by Jen Silverman Nov. 2-5 in Cole Hall on campus. The show will begin at 8 p.m. each night. Silverman’s The Moors tells the story of two sisters and a dog that live out their lives on the bleak English moors dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moorhen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project adds solar to Harrisonburg roof

Supporters of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project gathered Friday for a picnic to watch as solar panels were installed on the roof. Green Hill Solar installed the panels on the building, located at 425 Hill Street in Harrisonburg. The journey to energy efficiency started with an energy audit completed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

I have hope: The next generation of journalists are attentive

I had the opportunity to speak to a few staff members of Stuart Hall School’s yearbook on Friday afternoon. They are attempting to launch an online newsletter and wanted feedback on the newsletter, but also wanted to talk about how to be a journalist. What to do, what not to do.
Augusta Free Press

Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board

On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Nunsense’ musical on stage at Wayne Theatre Nov. 11-20

The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro is bringing the raucous musical comedy Nunsense to the stage Nov. 11-20. Nunsense, with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin is directed by Lesley Larsen. Music is being directed by Sarah Cramer and choreographed by Claire Wayman. Nunsense originated as a line of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg: First Fridays to feature 20 venues with art, live music

Twenty venues have announced visual and performing arts events during Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley on Nov 4. Venues hosting arts events Friday (5-7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):. Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St.) opens a new exhibition of paintings by Anna Bryant: Landscapes...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Annual leaf collection in the city to start Nov. 28

The City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program on Nov. 28. The program will continue through early January. Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup.
STAUNTON, VA

