Oklahoma State

In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population

By Public Radio Tulsa
publicradiotulsa.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 57

Brenda Buckhannon
4d ago

I just want to remind everyone who Joy really isShe is responsible for The Dumbing Down of our children with her leadership of Our Department of Education!She Is For Joy alone

Reply(6)
14
Gary Dawson
4d ago

Be cautious of Stitt, he romanced and lied to the Native Americans to get elected then turned on them, he will use Latinos also. BEWARE

Reply(12)
13
COLIN GORRIN
4d ago

Joy is a Communist Democrat don't let her get a foot hold in Oklahoma..I don't want any part of China Joe Biden in our state

Reply
6
