In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population

Brenda Buckhannon
4d ago
I just want to remind everyone who Joy really isShe is responsible for The Dumbing Down of our children with her leadership of Our Department of Education!She Is For Joy alone
Reply(6)
14
Gary Dawson
4d ago
Be cautious of Stitt, he romanced and lied to the Native Americans to get elected then turned on them, he will use Latinos also. BEWARE
Reply(12)
13
COLIN GORRIN
4d ago
Joy is a Communist Democrat don't let her get a foot hold in Oklahoma..I don't want any part of China Joe Biden in our state
Reply
6
kosu.org
First Americans Museum hosts rally to increase Indigenous voter participation in Oklahoma
Prospective Native voters gathered at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City last week to listen to stump speeches from candidates for federal and statewide offices, including Governor. The "Warrior Up to Vote Rally" is part of an effort to get Indigenous people to turn out for midterm elections. The...
okcfox.com
Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
KHBS
More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November
More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws, to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
KTEN.com
Lawmaker concerned about state of women in State of Oklahoma
(KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) conducted a study on ways to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state for women. She led the study after reading a survey that she said showed Oklahoma as the worst state for women. Garvin said while some of the answers...
publicradiotulsa.org
Stitt cut Oklahoma’s prison population, sentencing alternatives still unfunded
Candidate Kevin Stitt campaigned on lowering the nation’s highest incarceration rate, emphasizing the need to provide more help for non-violent offenders. He kept the former promise, following the will of voters in his first year as governor by signing the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history and releasing 523 non-violent offenders. In all, Stitt’s office says he signed 774 commutations, 290 pardons, and 101 paroles in 2019.
readfrontier.org
As political ads flood the Oklahoma governor race, we checked the facts
Super PACs and dark money groups are dumping millions into the Oklahoma governor’s race, inundating voters with a flurry of confusing claims about both candidates. The Frontier used public records and other sources to check the facts. We found some ads that contained inaccurate or misleading statements. Claim: Gov....
KOCO
Law enforcement advocates want to ensure qualified immunity stays in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement advocates pushed for new legislation to make police protections permanent. They want to ensure qualified immunity does not go away in Oklahoma. Rep. Justin Humphrey called for the interim study. They want to see how they can write legislation that will guarantee that law...
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma’s alarming academic results
Oklahoma’s 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) test results show Oklahoma’s academic outcomes have plummeted, have fallen far faster than most states, and are at levels below nearly all states. Oklahoma’s NAEP score for fourth-grade reading was on a strong upswing and above the national average in...
Don’t Ignore the Oklahoma Governor’s Race
One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the Governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester is challenging current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmiesters tenure.
News On 6
Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC
Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt sends Oklahoma certified beef to Texas Governor Greg Abbot, thanks hardworking farmers and ranchers
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt is sending Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by Oklahoma beef producers from across the state, to Texas Governor Greg Abbott in recognition of the University of Texas’ recent victory at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the Longhorns...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
Ponca City News
Crime doesn’t seem a priority issue in Oklahoma for 2022
Body Oct. 27—Oklahoma’s crime rate became a recent political story during a debate last week between Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister, who is running as a Democrat. Hofmeister made the claim that Oklahoma’s crime statistics are higher than New York and California under Stitt’s watch. The...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Regents request almost $100 million budget increase in effort to increase workforce readiness
Oklahoma’s Regents for Higher Education are asking the legislature to up funding for the state’s public colleges and universities. The regents make an annual wish list that usually includes a budget increase before the legislative session. Now, they’re asking for a $96 million hike to take overall funding...
New Oklahoma law eliminates out-of-pocket costs for diagnostic mammograms
Starting Tuesday, private insurers will need to pick up the tab for women seeking diagnostic mammograms.
KTEN.com
Texas and Oklahoma on opposite ends of 'friendliest drivers' list
(KTEN) – Whether you cross the Texas-Oklahoma border on Interstate 35, U.S. 70 or another way, data shows there's a big difference in how nice other drivers are to you once you're on the other side. According to Forbes Advisor, Texas is the 6th most polite state behind the...
okcfox.com
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
okcfox.com
New audit says State owes Swadley's $1.1 million in unpaid invoices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An independent audit was filed last week in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom scandal. The audit shows the state allegedly owes Swadley's more than one million dollars in unpaid invoices. This 16 page audit was filled on Wednesday of last week with the Attorney General's office,...
