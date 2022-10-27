Venable testified about Parker’s many fictional characters and her ongoing schemes in jail to attempt to frame another inmate for the death of Reagan Hancock. When Parker’s cell was searched, a letter she had written to the FBI was uncovered, in which she offered to psychiatrically evaluate the other inmates professing that she was adept at using sexual mind games on both men and women. Another letter that Parker had written to a friend claimed that Parker’s brother had told her a magazine had called her “The Sexiest Murderer Alive.” Venable said no record of any such conversation has been found. The jury also heard from Bi-State Correctional Officer Samantha Malone, who testified that while Parker has been in solitary confinement, contraband has repeatedly shown up in her cell.

