Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday.

Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiring to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, commonly referred to as Hobbs Act Robbery.

Katana was indicted in July 2019 with three Worcester co-defendants: Melendez, Shaun Walker and Keith Johnson. According to an affidavit filed by Anthony J. Ventetuolo, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they conspired to rob a glass-pipe dealer in Rockland.

Court documents allege that Katana provided Mr. Melendez information about the intended victim, and that Mr. Melendez then instructed two others to break into the home.

According to court documents, the home was the site of a business that contained as much as $40,000 in “high-end” glass smoking pipes.

Police listening to a court-ordered wiretap arrested the four men before the ahead of the planned robbery.

In a car registered to a family member of Katana, police found burglar tools and a loaded handgun, and arrested the occupants, Walker and Johnson.

Katana was arrested in a separate car with Melendez. Inside that vehicle, police found a ski mask and two boxes of glass pipes.

Melendez and Walker have pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29 and Nov. 15, 2022, respectively. Johnson plead not guilty and a trial is upcoming.

Melendez was also convicted of conspiring to sell large quantities of cocaine with two other city associates in March.

