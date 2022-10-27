Read full article on original website
Jacob Peterson
4d ago
#1 Who cares as long as your team is (oh I don't know) WINNING.#2 I sure don't see these kind of stories written when a all black NBA team wins a championship without any white, Asian, or Latinos on the team. By the way when a team is all black, it DOESN'T stop white people for cheering thier team when they don't have quote "Representation" on the field of play because IT MEANS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. This Bull💩 narrative of "representation" needs to stop because if you can't relate to your fellow man of different colors then YOU are a gross human being.
Reply
5
Travis Lebaube
4d ago
I see black players in the pictures. not sure WTF this media outlet is trying to create by lying in attempts to create racism where it isn't.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 3