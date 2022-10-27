ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington gets federal grant to help with drug use recovery

More than $616,000 in federal money will be used to enhance Lexington’s Barrier Free Re-Entry and Recovery Initiative. It’s part of a comprehensive approach for those recovering from substance use who are also transitioning from jail. The federal grant will support purchasing two vans for the Community Paramedicine Program. Captain Seth Lockard oversees the program. He said the two vehicles will be generic in appearance.“We want people to call 9-1-1. So, when we saw this barrier of what they perceived to be a police car. Our vehicles are marked. We were like, we need to do something different. We drive Ford Explorers with lights on them. We need to do something different that will blend into a neighborhood a little better. And mini-vans are in every neighborhood,” said Lockard.The vans will be used to transport BFREE Initiative participants to and from their treatment providers. The program also offers assistance in finding housing services and helps with securing meaningful employment.Scott Luallen is Lexington’s overdose prevention coordinator. He said he’ll be working with the person filling a new position at the jail.“We’re going to be connecting these individuals coming out of the jail to services, whatever that looks like. Sober living. Going back into maybe extended treatment. Getting them to a healthcare clinic. Also with employment opportunities,” said Luallen.Lexington was making progress in reducing overdose deaths in 2018 and 2019. Then in 2020 with the COVID pandemic in place, the city had over 200 overdoses for the first time.

