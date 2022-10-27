Read full article on original website
BBC
Stormont: Resolve protocol issues to avoid election - DUP
The government should focus on negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol instead of calling an election, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader said there had been "little focus" on dealing with the issue due to political chaos at Westminster. The party has...
No 10 alarm as Boris Johnson plans to attend Cop27 climate summit
A row over prime minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to attend the Cop27 climate summit took an extraordinary twist on Saturday night as the Observer was informed that his predecessor but one – Boris Johnson – is planning to attend the event. Several sources said they had been...
Lebanon’s president leaves with no replacement amid political, economic crisis
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by...
India’s prime minister visits bridge collapse site as search for missing people continues
MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister on Tuesday visited the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra...
Pakistani former leader Imran Khan starts march to Islamabad with supporters by his side
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections. Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in...
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds news briefing as Russia claims success of ‘massive strike’ on Ukraine
The Pentagon will hold a news briefing Tuesday as Russia claims success of ‘massive strike‘ on Ukraine. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Russian military claimed that a “massive strike with high-precision, long-range air- and sea-based...
Lula edges ahead of Bolsonaro as final votes tallied in Brazil runoff election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with more than 97 percent of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
CNBC
EU urges Russia to revoke Ukraine Black Sea grain deal suspension
Russia says the move is a response to Ukraine's attack on Russian warships. The UN-backed agreement allowed grain exports from Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden says the "outrageous" move will increase starvation. Moscow scolds the U.S. reaction to the suspension. The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse...
Bolsonaro courts farm vote with former Brazilian minister of agriculture
CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil (AP) — Tereza Cristina pours coffee for visitors to her home surrounded by vast soybean plantations in Brazil’s farm country. The guests sitting in wicker chairs on her porch are friends and farmers keen to hear how they can help President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election bid.
Rolling blackouts continue in Ukraine as government works to repair, stabilize grid before winter
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The decorative candles Yaroslav Vedmid bought more than a year ago were never meant to be lit, but the dried wax that now clings to them attests to how they’ve been used almost nightly — a consequence of power cuts across Ukraine. Seated...
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken meets with Canadian counterpart over support for Haiti
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. But neither Blinken nor...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal over claims of Crimea ship attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an...
Report says global crises could speed up move to clean energy
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
An Australian woman said she was denied entry to the US over house-sitting plans
Madolline Gourley said border officials in Los Angeles questioned her about her house-sitting plans before sending her back to Australia.
Israelis vote for 5th time in 4 years, with turnout surging
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israelis were voting in their fifth national election since 2019 on Tuesday, with early indications pointing to the highest turnout in more than two decades as they hope to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country. Again, the vote centers around former...
‘I will end illegal immigration’: who was Dover firebomb suspect Andrew Leak?
Andrew Leak, the man suspected of Sunday’s firebombing of a Dover migrant centre, had a history of sharing far-right content and posting racist comments online, prompting questions about why it took police two days to treat the attack as an act of terrorism. In October last year, Leak, 66,...
Putin Parades New Missile Nightmare in Latest Warning to West
Russia has deployed missiles to Belarus in what is likely a desperate attempt to intimidate the west while its forces flounder in Ukraine, according to a new intelligence report.Satellite images shared by British intelligence show what is likely two MiG-31K FOXHOUND interceptor jets stationed at Belarus’s Machulishchi Airfield on Oct. 17, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense. Located nearby the jets is a large canister, which the Ministry of Defense assesses is likely for the AS-24 KILLJOY air-launched ballistic missile.The KILLJOY missiles are launched from a high-speed aircraft to go after their targets. Russia claims that the missiles, also...
Business Insider
Iran's plans for its drones may be much different than how Russia is using them in Ukraine
Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine has been framed as Iran trying to test out its hardware. But Russia has so far been using those drones in a manner different than Iran would likely use them. That disparity means the implications for military dynamics in the Middle East also...
BBC
Bristol march calls on government to help with childcare costs
People protesting about the challenges many working parents face are on a march through Bristol. The March of the Mummies campaign wants "affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave". One organiser Helen Ince said she faced "employment and childcare systems that work for none but the wealthiest of...
PBS NewsHour
