BBC

Stormont: Resolve protocol issues to avoid election - DUP

The government should focus on negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol instead of calling an election, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader said there had been "little focus" on dealing with the issue due to political chaos at Westminster. The party has...
PBS NewsHour

Lula edges ahead of Bolsonaro as final votes tallied in Brazil runoff election

SAO PAULO (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with more than 97 percent of the votes tallied. The election pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a leftist former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past.
CNBC

EU urges Russia to revoke Ukraine Black Sea grain deal suspension

Russia says the move is a response to Ukraine's attack on Russian warships. The UN-backed agreement allowed grain exports from Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden says the "outrageous" move will increase starvation. Moscow scolds the U.S. reaction to the suspension. The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse...
The Associated Press

Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself

LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
PBS NewsHour

Report says global crises could speed up move to clean energy

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israelis vote for 5th time in 4 years, with turnout surging

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israelis were voting in their fifth national election since 2019 on Tuesday, with early indications pointing to the highest turnout in more than two decades as they hope to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country. Again, the vote centers around former...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Parades New Missile Nightmare in Latest Warning to West

Russia has deployed missiles to Belarus in what is likely a desperate attempt to intimidate the west while its forces flounder in Ukraine, according to a new intelligence report.Satellite images shared by British intelligence show what is likely two MiG-31K FOXHOUND interceptor jets stationed at Belarus’s Machulishchi Airfield on Oct. 17, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense. Located nearby the jets is a large canister, which the Ministry of Defense assesses is likely for the AS-24 KILLJOY air-launched ballistic missile.The KILLJOY missiles are launched from a high-speed aircraft to go after their targets. Russia claims that the missiles, also...
BBC

Bristol march calls on government to help with childcare costs

People protesting about the challenges many working parents face are on a march through Bristol. The March of the Mummies campaign wants "affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave". One organiser Helen Ince said she faced "employment and childcare systems that work for none but the wealthiest of...
