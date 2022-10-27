Hearing is bell-ieving: McMurry carillon concert Sunday has Halloween flavor

Sunday afternoon usually is not a creepy time, unless the Dallas Cowboys are losing a game they should be winning.

But it will be at 3p.m. Sunday, when Jesse Ratcliffe, organist and director of music at Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, performs the carillon at McMurry University. He is the choral director and carillonneur at the university.

The program will feature music suitable for the season, Halloween being the next day.

Remember the theme song to the groundbreaking, 1970s horror movie "The Exorcist"? The instrumental "Tubular Bells" by Mike Oldfield, which hit No. 1 on the pop charts in 1973, will be performed by Ratcliffe in a medley of movie themes that includes music from "The Ring," "Psycho" and the "Harry Potter" series.

The program also consists of the Chopin funeral march and the ever-popular theme from TV's "The Addams Family."

This being a bell concert, Lurch's famous question to Gomez is quite apropos:

"You rang?"

About the carillon

The carillon dates back to the early 1600s in Belgium.

It's a collection of 23 tuned bells arranged chromatically, like the piano.

It is operated at a keyboard with one hand playing the bells and a foot pedal. The bells are stationary, with a clapper moving between them to hit the proper note.

Like the piano, the harder the bell is struck, the louder is it is.

"It can wake up the whole town," Ratcliffe said.

It also can be played quietly, he said.

The low bell at McMurry weighs about 900 pounds. The low bell where he was in Virginia weights more than 7,600 pounds. The sound produced when it was struck lasted 20 seconds.

McMurry, being a relatively small campus, didn't need such a setup. But its carillon can be heard loud and clear.

Those on campus will hear bells but that is programmed music. The carillon has far more impact. It is played only once a year, and at this time because, Ratcliffe said, it can sound creepy.

"And at Halloween, that's OK," he said.

Those wanting to listen can listen from the lawn area of Radford. Also, a visitor can go inside to see Ratcliffe playing via closed circuit TV.

A busy guy

Ratcliffe is West Virginia native and a graduate of the North American Carillon School in Springfield, Ill. He came to Abilene in April 2022 and has been teaching McMurry since last fall.

He has jumped into the performance with both ... hands.

Ratcliffe is organizing a Heavenly Rest program titled "A Baroque Christmas" that will feature choirs from the church, McMurry and Hardin-Simmons. They will perform a 30-minute piece based on Vivaldi's "Gloria." There will be soprano and alto soloists.

There also will be three selections from Handel's "Messiah" and a couple of organ pieces by Ratcliffe, perhaps as the prelude and postlude to the evening.

Accompanying them will be a string quartet as well as an oboist, trumpeter and harpist.

He also is doing an organ recital Dec. 12 at HSU's Logsdon Chapel.

Heavenly Rest Chamber Music Concert Series

The series presented its second performance last weekend when former Abilenians Karen Ballew and Bryan Brock returned with two other musicians as Deer's Cry.

The series, which is in its 14th year, continues with seven more performances, the next on Nov. 6. There is no admission cost.

Here is the remaining lineup: