Things to do: Keen things for Halloween in Rutherford County

By Toriana Williams
The Daily News Journal
 5 days ago

Looking for Halloween plans in Rutherford County? Look no further except for down this list to see what fun the whole family can have in Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

Halloween Festival

  • Saturday, Oct. 29
  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Cannonsburgh Village, 312 S. Front St.

Trick or treating, food trucks and music galore, Cannonsburgh Village has a wonderful Halloween festival for the whole family and even leashed pets too! So dress up for scary-oke and have a spooky good time for free.

Halloween in the Park

  • Saturday, Oct. 29
  • 3 – 8 p.m.
  • Smyrna Sharp Springs Park

Halloween in the Park finally returns to Smyrna on Saturday. Contests, haunted hayrides, mazes and more are enough to have a frighteningly good time with the whole family. Admission is free, with a$2 charge for the hayride and $3 charge for the corn maze.

Black Murfreesboro Market 2022

  • Saturday, Oct. 29
  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Cannonsburgh Village, 312 S. Front St.

Take a break from all the Halloween festivals with Murfreesboro's Black Market to celebrate and support local small businesses. Stop by to find some homemade jewelry, relish, soaps and more.

Love Your Neighbor Downtown

  • Sunday, Oct. 30
  • 2 p.m.
  • North Public Square, downtown Murfreesboro

Hosted by Murfreesboro Muslim Youth and Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, this event will have several booths lined up around the square to represent different heritages. Most stations will include food, decorations and information about the country or heritage they represent. Free and family-friendly, stop by for a fun and educational evening.

Flashback Cruise In: Cars & Coffins III

  • Sunday, Oct. 30
  • 4 p.m.
  • Flashback Arcade, 258 River Rock Blvd.

Bring your hot rod, bike or project to show off and cruise outside Flashback Arcade. Grab some barbecue from Grumps & Bonzo's Rolling Kitchen and pay an entrance fee to play arcade games all night at Flashback. The whole family is welcome, so stop by and enjoy a night full of treats and rides!

Fall Harvest Hayride

  • Friday, Nov. 4
  • 6 – 8 p.m.
  • General Bragg Trailhead, 1540 W. College St.

Roast marshmallows and listen to live music around the campfire by the Greenway. For $3 a person, hop on a hayride down the Greenway and be provided with everything you need to make a delicious s'more.

