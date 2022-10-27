Read full article on original website
Related
Utah Gabby Petito cop had romantic rival arrested in 2019 domestic incident that was later dismissed
A Moab cop investigated for his handling of a 2021 stop involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie once had a man arrested while in an affair with his wife.
Lynch Mob: Utah Cop Twirls Lasso While Searching For Accused Black Shoplifter, ‘Tie Up Is Better Than Taser’
A Grand County sheriff’s deputy in Utah was seen on body camera using lasso in order to rope tie a Black man suspected of shoplifting
Comments / 0