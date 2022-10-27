ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdb7t_0ip0DlpF00

(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states.

2 North Carolina cities move up ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list

In fact, South Carolina has triple the number of vehicle fatalities than Massachusetts, the state with the fewest vehicle fatalities.

Coinciding with its high number of vehicle fatalities, South Carolina ranks 44th out of 50 for road safety.

Factors taken into account for Road Safety include:

  • DUI rates
  • Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities
  • Uninsured drivers
  • Road quality
  • Driving laws
  • Phone use while driving
  • Speeding
  • Aggressive acceleration
  • Harsh braking
  • Poor turning

As a whole, South Carolina came in as a fairly unsafe state in most categories.

South Carolina also ranks dead last in Personal & Residential Safety.

Factors taken into account for Personal & Residential Safety include:

  • Violent crime statistics
  • Drug abuse and overdose deaths
  • Number of first responders
  • Bullying rates
  • Elder abuse and exploitation

In total, South Carolina ranked 42nd out of 50 for total safety making it one of the 10 least safe states in the nation.

The full list of 50 can be viewed below.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Personal & Residential Safety Financial Safety Road Safety Workplace Safety Emergency Preparedness
1 Vermont 68.79 2 10 14 1 7
2 Maine 66.95 3 13 2 19 1
3 New Hampshire 63.99 4 1 13 41 3
4 Utah 63.48 19 2 7 2 5
5 Hawaii 60.36 14 14 20 13 4
6 Massachusetts 60.02 7 5 1 42 11
7 Connecticut 59.88 1 23 17 27 17
8 Minnesota 59.81 17 4 3 6 22
9 Washington 59.44 27 7 15 5 9
10 Rhode Island 58.99 6 26 19 35 10
11 Virginia 55.99 11 17 22 3 31
12 Oregon 55.48 39 11 12 8 16
13 Iowa 55.29 8 19 5 7 47
14 Idaho 54.67 16 18 6 46 15
15 New Jersey 54.62 5 30 16 28 25
16 Alaska 54.52 37 16 27 21 2
17 Wyoming 54.04 21 27 10 22 21
18 Maryland 53.23 9 24 45 14 23
19 Indiana 52.98 15 37 24 12 29
20 Arizona 52.95 33 20 49 9 8
21 North Carolina 52.37 12 15 30 4 43
22 New York 51.92 10 31 4 30 26
23 Wisconsin 51.42 26 21 11 32 20
24 Delaware 51.36 23 29 25 33 13
25 New Mexico 49.92 38 38 48 10 12
26 Michigan 49.79 43 34 38 15 14
27 California 48.94 42 22 40 18 19
28 Kentucky 48.73 25 39 35 20 30
29 Pennsylvania 48.51 18 35 33 26 27
30 North Dakota 47.94 20 12 8 49 37
31 Nevada 47.72 48 50 37 17 6
32 Illinois 47.68 13 49 18 23 35
33 West Virginia 47.08 31 33 26 45 18
34 Nebraska 46.58 24 9 9 39 40
35 Georgia 45.27 22 44 39 25 34
36 Ohio 45.14 32 47 23 29 24
37 Colorado 43.84 44 8 31 43 28
38 South Dakota 43.38 28 3 32 50 39
39 Kansas 42.91 29 28 21 34 44
40 Montana 42.16 45 6 28 38 32
41 Tennessee 41.34 49 40 41 11 38
42 South Carolina 41.03 50 36 44 16 36
43 Missouri 40.25 41 32 43 24 41
44 Florida 39.52 34 25 46 44 42
45 Oklahoma 39.34 35 45 29 36 45
46 Alabama 37.68 36 41 42 37 46
47 Texas 36.77 40 42 36 31 48
48 Arkansas 33.72 47 43 47 47 33
49 Mississippi 32.52 30 46 50 48 50
50 Louisiana 31.64 46 48 34 40 49
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

D.J. BEE
5d ago

yes it is! never seen so many bad drivers before. does anybody here understand the word " yield "! or what's with the people and driving into a ditch? is it mandatory or you just get a call one day and someone says " it's your turn to ditch dive"

Reply(1)
3
Related
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
WTNH

Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky

(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina YouTuber seeking record milestone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy