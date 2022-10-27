Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Maryland aims to beat Wisconsin for first time
Already bowl eligible, visiting Maryland might be in its best position to record a first victory over Wisconsin on Saturday
Chase Claypool trade grades: Who won the deal between the Steelers and Bears?
Chase Claypool has been liberated. No longer will he have to play for an offense led by a shaky young quarterback protected by a cheesecloth line. Instead, he gets to play for — OK wait hold on. The third-year wideout is on the move after being traded from the Pittsburgh...
Brooklyn Nets expected to make big hire of Ime Udoka as next head coach
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire Ime Udoka as the organization's next head coach after firing Steve Nash on Tuesday afternoon.
