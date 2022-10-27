Celebrity news Victoria Beckham partners up with Romeo’s ex for fashion collab Victoria Beckham is partnering up with Mia Regan for a denim collection.

Despite the fact that Mia dated Romeo Beckham for three years, it appears like she remains in contact with his family, fostering a friendly relationship.

Victoria shared their collaboration on an Instagram post, where she shared several reels of Mia wearing the different pieces.

“Introducing #MiaReganxVictoriaBeckham, a 6-piece denim capsule collection, and @MimiMoocher’s first design collaboration, that champions carefree cuts and lived-in washes. Shop the capsule collection exclusively at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street,” wrote Beckham. The clip shows off Regan modeling the denim items and wearing them in different locations, looking very stylish.

“Yay exciting!” wrote Mia in the comments section.

“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” said Regan in an interview with Vogue. “I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me,” she said. “To see her in full work mode was cool.” Mia shared that she went to a thrift store to find inspiration for the collection, a place where she often shops when looking for unique and special items. “I wanted to stay really authentic to myself.”

In the case of Victoria, she felt like Mia represented the perfect person to bring in a Gen-Z perspective to her brand. “This capsule is so entirely Mia,” she said. “And I love that.”

Mia and Romeo Beckham dated for three years, with the two often circulating the same fashion circles. While Romeo plays football professionally, he’s also known for his modeling work. Per MailOnline, the couple broke up over three months ago, with the split described as “amicable.”

The Mia Regan x Victoria Beckham collaboration is available exclusively on VictoriaBeckham.com﻿ and at the flagship store in London, located on 36 Dover Street.

