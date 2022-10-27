ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Victoria Beckham partners up with Romeo’s ex for fashion collab

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDAxd_0ip0DgPc00
Celebrity news Victoria Beckham partners up with Romeo’s ex for fashion collab Victoria Beckham is partnering up with Mia Regan for a denim collection.

Victoria Beckham and Mia Regan are parterning up for a new collection.

Despite the fact that Mia dated Romeo Beckham for three years, it appears like she remains in contact with his family, fostering a friendly relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipBci_0ip0DgPc00
Romeo Beckham and Mia Ro

Victoria shared their collaboration on an Instagram post, where she shared several reels of Mia wearing the different pieces.

“Introducing #MiaReganxVictoriaBeckham, a 6-piece denim capsule collection, and @MimiMoocher’s first design collaboration, that champions carefree cuts and lived-in washes. Shop the capsule collection exclusively at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street,” wrote Beckham. The clip shows off Regan modeling the denim items and wearing them in different locations, looking very stylish.

“Yay exciting!” wrote Mia in the comments section.

“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” said Regan in an interview with Vogue. “I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me,” she said. “To see her in full work mode was cool.” Mia shared that she went to a thrift store to find inspiration for the collection, a place where she often shops when looking for unique and special items. “I wanted to stay really authentic to myself.”

In the case of Victoria, she felt like Mia represented the perfect person to bring in a Gen-Z perspective to her brand. “This capsule is so entirely Mia,” she said. “And I love that.”

Mia and Romeo Beckham dated for three years, with the two often circulating the same fashion circles. While Romeo plays football professionally, he’s also known for his modeling work. Per MailOnline, the couple broke up over three months ago, with the split described as “amicable.”

The Mia Regan x Victoria Beckham collaboration is available exclusively on VictoriaBeckham.com﻿ and at the flagship store in London, located on 36 Dover Street.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit

Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
OK! Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Seem To Hint At Rumors Of Family Strife

Are Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz trying to tell us something — or are they in on the joke? Around the time the young couple tied the knot this past April, rumors swirled that the actress wasn't on good terms with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and though the bride has debunked the gossip, their Halloween costumes appear to reference the drama.For a star-studded West Hollywood party on Wednesday, October 26, the blonde beauty, 27, and Beckham, 23, dressed up as none other than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the infamous star-crossed lovers who got together despite their families being embroiled in...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
AUSTIN, TX
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
shefinds

4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40

This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Minimalist Supermodel Nails Let Her Engagement Ring Shine

Simone Biles put her massive engagement ring on display in a new Instagram Story, showing off her trendy supermodel manicure in the process. Supermodel nails, a look inspired by the fashion models of the '90s and coined by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, typically consist of a sheer base color in pale pink or nude, and meticulously cleaned nail beds. The trend was made a modern fan favorite by Margot Robbie at the 2021 Oscars, and has since been worn by a variety of celebrities, from Lucy Hale to Kylie Jenner.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
ALABAMA STATE
HOLAUSA

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘glitching’ eye, teasing conspiracy theorists

It’s been all eyes on Katy Perry’s eye after a viral video of her ‘glitching’ had social media in a frenzy. The video was taken mid-concert Monday, showing the singer seemingly losing control over her right eye with a twitch. It was watched millions of times on different platforms, with conspiracy theories running wild about the possibility of a clone, MK Ultra, the Covid vaccine, and more. On Thursday, Perry broke her silence on the glitch.
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy