ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu4az_0ip0Dbzz00

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday.

"Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday.

When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following:

"That's what I just said, isn't it? He got a full load," Belichick said.

Belichick added that Jones is getting the start because he's fully healthy. Jones played for the first time on Monday since sustaining a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 25.

Jones was pulled after three series in the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Belichick said after the game that Jones wasn't removed for performance. However, he also said it wasn't a medical decision.

Rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and played the rest of the game, throwing for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

The Patriots (3-4) visit the New York Jets (5-2) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

Panthers sticking with P.J. Walker at QB

P.J. Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks made the announcement Monday, a decision that again relegates Baker Mayfield to the bench. Wilks said Mayfield has been a "ultimate, ultimate pro" over being benched. Walker is 1-2 as the starter for the Panthers, who are 2-6 heading into their Week 9 game at Cincinnati. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
NEW YORK STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season

Georgia pass-rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, On3 Sports and ESPN reported Tuesday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Smith was doubtful for this weekend's mega matchup between the No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga. Smart initially feared Smith had dislocated his shoulder in the first half of last Saturday's 42-20 win...
ATHENS, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

The Great One: 5 Reasons Bill Belichick is the best

With Bill Belichick recording his 325th win Sunday to eclipse George Halas for second place on the NFL's all-time wins list behind Don Shula (347) -- it's time to put the argument about who is the greatest NFL coach to rest. Spoiler alert: It's Belichick. Why is The Hoodie No. 1? Here are five reasons: ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) out 3-4 weeks

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and likely will be sidelined 3-4 weeks, NFL Network reported Monday. Ingram, 32, was injured in the first half of the Saints' 24-0 win over Las Vegas on Sunday. He played just five snaps before the injury, catching one pass for 2 yards. It was originally feared Ingram had sustained a major injury, per the report. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board

Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL. Cincinnati is 4-4 and the Browns are 3-5. Baltimore had been +1400 in July to win the AFC at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (foot) to miss ‘few weeks’

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be sidelined "a few weeks" with a foot injury he re-aggravated in last week's game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman's injury is more serious than the team thought coming out of Thursday night's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was first thought Bateman had tweaked his foot. He missed two games earlier this season with the injury. Bateman was...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons

It's been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that's exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday's home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). Arthur Smith doesn't want his team to rest on its laurels. But he is proud of the team's resiliency and the culture that's coming together in his second season as coach of the Falcons. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in the aftermath of a quarterback change and second consecutive loss. Brady, in his fifth season as an assistant with the Colts, was named offensive coordinator in 2021. Indianapolis has 26 total points the past two games, resulting in losses to the Tennessee Titans (19-10) and Washington Commanders (17-16). ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

NFL leading tackler Roquan Smith is relocating from the Chicago Bears to the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the Bears agreed to trade Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, following the rebuild pattern of shedding salary since general manager Ryan Poles took over the team in January. Smith, 25, is a two-time second-team All-Pro with the Bears...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Commanders DE Chase Young ready to make '22 practice debut

Commanders defensive end Chase Young will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, which opens the window for Washington to activate the former No. 2 overall pick from the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders determined Young was ready to hit the field this week, and confirmed his first workout in a team setting would be Wednesday. Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
886
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy