NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs with the ball in front of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) falls over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears
Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets
Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
NFL leading tackler Roquan Smith is relocating from the Chicago Bears to the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the Bears agreed to trade Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, following the rebuild pattern of shedding salary since general manager Ryan Poles took over the team in January. Smith, 25, is a two-time second-team All-Pro with the Bears...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. Titans; comparing two of the newest stadium deals in the NFL
With the Buffalo Bills still working on finalizing a stadium deal here in Western New York, some 700 miles southwest there is a new stadium deal that has demanded the NFL's attention.
Packers Bills Football
Bills quarterback Josh Allen carries the ball during the first half against the Packers on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) reaches up for the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
"Take a beat, let it sit" Packers QB Rodgers reflects on another defeat
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs after a catch against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) just misses a catch during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
