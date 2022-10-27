ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah

NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire

According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Evansville to add new police car

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Evansville Police Department will soon be replacing one of its older patrol vehicles with a new one. “What we try to do is roll the inventory, so one or two vehicles every fiscal year,” Evansville Mayor Chad Edwards said. “Several years ago, our fleet got really dilapidated. We were spending a lot of money on maintenance and really needed to replace a whole bunch of cars.”
Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week

The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
