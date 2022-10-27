Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
kjzz.com
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming to see wind gusts up to 65 mph Tuesday ahead of cold front, rain and snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming can expect some strong winds on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that is expected to move into the state, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. Strong winds with gusts of up to 65 mph could impact travel...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire
According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
oilcity.news
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs
Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
Give Yourself A Better Beard With Casper’s Shop For Him
Who knew that having a beard could score you a National Championship?. I know it sounds like something you could only hope for, right?. The realization is that November 12th at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, your beard could do just that. The 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and...
oilcity.news
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wyoming High School Regional Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 28-29, 2022
The regional volleyball tournaments in the 2022 season are on Friday and Saturday. These tournaments are used to qualify and seed teams for next weekend’s state tournament in Casper. Two wins will qualify your team for the state tournament. Two losses mean your season is over. The regional volleyball...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
oilcity.news
Evansville to add new police car
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Evansville Police Department will soon be replacing one of its older patrol vehicles with a new one. “What we try to do is roll the inventory, so one or two vehicles every fiscal year,” Evansville Mayor Chad Edwards said. “Several years ago, our fleet got really dilapidated. We were spending a lot of money on maintenance and really needed to replace a whole bunch of cars.”
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
oilcity.news
Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week
The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
