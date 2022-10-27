Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Two men stabbed in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area in South Los Angeles. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the...
2urbangirls.com
New Campaign Ads Question Luna’s Role in Deadly Shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.– The Campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva today released a string of new ads criticizing retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna’s role in the 1992 shooting death of Faustino Rodriguez. The campaign’s assertions are based on documents on the Long Beach Police Department website including an investigative crime report and multiple officer-involved shootings review board results and summary, as well as crime scene photographs.
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot at a party near Chinatown and is in the hospital Tuesday. Officers were called at 10:24 a.m. Monday to a location near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Progress Place east of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway interchange where they learned the victim was engaged in an argument with another man and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.
2urbangirls.com
4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting
LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
2urbangirls.com
Judge reduces deputy’s award from $850,000 to $250,000 for being ‘excessive’
LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved an amended judgment granting $250,000 to a female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who alleged her training deputy sexually harassed her on the job, less than half the $850,000 awarded by a jury in May. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during robbery in Van Nuys
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities find dead woman under DTLA bridge
LOS ANGELES – The nude body of a female was found under the Fourth Street Bridge and an investigation was underway to determine how she died, authorities said Monday. The discovery was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue under the Fourth Street Bridge, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Man critically injured by Metro train near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities offer $50,000 reward for unsolved murder of man killed near Nipsey Hussle mural
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department are offering a $50,000 reward in connection to the murder of a man paying respects at a Nipsey Hussle mural outside of his Marathon Clothing store. On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Tyrell Williams, 26, and some friends arrived at the alley...
2urbangirls.com
Officials seek other victims of alleged law enforcement impersonator
LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a man who impersonated being a law enforcement officer while targeting primarily Spanish-speaking victims and swindling them. Martin Alejandro, 56, was arrested Oct. 27 by personnel from the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station, according to the...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens near freeway
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly breaking into an Arcadia bank
ARCADIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Compton. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials...
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills home burglary suspect evades capture
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.- Beverly Hills police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect they believed was inside, authorities said Monday. According to a Beverly Hills Police dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300...
2urbangirls.com
Drive-by shooting in Palmdale leaves man dead, two women injured
PALMDALE, Calif. – A drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Comments / 0