LOS ANGELES – A man was shot at a party near Chinatown and is in the hospital Tuesday. Officers were called at 10:24 a.m. Monday to a location near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Progress Place east of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway interchange where they learned the victim was engaged in an argument with another man and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO