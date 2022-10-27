ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Two men stabbed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reported missing in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area in South Los Angeles. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

New Campaign Ads Question Luna’s Role in Deadly Shooting

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.– The Campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva today released a string of new ads criticizing retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna’s role in the 1992 shooting death of Faustino Rodriguez. The campaign’s assertions are based on documents on the Long Beach Police Department website including an investigative crime report and multiple officer-involved shootings review board results and summary, as well as crime scene photographs.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot at a party near Chinatown and is in the hospital Tuesday. Officers were called at 10:24 a.m. Monday to a location near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Progress Place east of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway interchange where they learned the victim was engaged in an argument with another man and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting

LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during robbery in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities find dead woman under DTLA bridge

LOS ANGELES – The nude body of a female was found under the Fourth Street Bridge and an investigation was underway to determine how she died, authorities said Monday. The discovery was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue under the Fourth Street Bridge, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man critically injured by Metro train near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officials seek other victims of alleged law enforcement impersonator

LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a man who impersonated being a law enforcement officer while targeting primarily Spanish-speaking victims and swindling them. Martin Alejandro, 56, was arrested Oct. 27 by personnel from the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station, according to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens near freeway

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly breaking into an Arcadia bank

ARCADIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Compton. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills home burglary suspect evades capture

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.- Beverly Hills police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect they believed was inside, authorities said Monday. According to a Beverly Hills Police dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Drive-by shooting in Palmdale leaves man dead, two women injured

PALMDALE, Calif. – A drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy