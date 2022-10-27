The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it was delaying the start of the commercial season, which traditionally begins November 15th, for waters between the Mendocino county line and the border with Mexico. The department said it plans to issue its next assessment on the presence of endangered whales on or around November 23rd, when it will decide whether commercial Dungeness crab fishing can start.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO