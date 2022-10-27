Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway After Playscape Goes Up in Flames in Wallingford
Wallingford Police are investigating after a playscape went up in flames Saturday night at Doolittle Park. Officers were called to the park on South Elm Street a little after 11 p.m. Responding officers found a playscape fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze. Another small fire was...
Eyewitness News
Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Tuesday Morning
Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor. There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are...
NBC Connecticut
1 Person Taken to Hospital After Student Transport Van Travels Off Road in Somers
One person was taken to the hospital after a student transport van traveled off of a road in Somers on Monday morning. Troopers were notified of a student transport van that traveled off the road on Main Street around 7:15 a.m. According to state police, one person was taken to...
Two transported to hospital following crash in Harwinton
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police report says two men were Lifestared to the hospital Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned on Route 8 in Harwinton. The accident occurred around 10:46 a.m., south of the exit 42 on-ramp in the southbound lane. Officials have not determined the reason for how the crash started, but […]
NBC Connecticut
Person in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Hartford
A person is in critical condition after they were stabbed in Hartford Monday night. Police said they were called to Farmington Avenue for the reported stabbing. A person is being hospitalized with critical injuries. Police say they're in stable condition. Detectives are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Stamford Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Route 15
A 29-year-old Stamford man has died after the vehicle he was driving caught fire in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Stamford on Monday night, according to state police. State police said the crash happened on Route 15 North, near exit 34, at 10:20 p.m. Peter Feliks Matusiewicz, 29,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Catches on Fire After Explosion While Working on Vehicle in Bridgeport: Officials
A man caught on fire after something exploded while he was working on a vehicle in Bridgeport on Sunday, according to city officials. Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire and a report of a man on fire on William Street around 1:30 p.m. The vehicle fire was quickly extinguished.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Manchester
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing and hitting a tree in Manchester on Halloween night. Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. The motorcyclist was on Green Road and went off the road near North Elm Street, hit a curb and a tree, police said. The...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured After Serious Crash on Route 8 South in Harwinton
LifeStar transported two people to hospitals after a serious crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton on Sunday. State police said troopers were notified of a rollover crash on Route 8 southbound near exit 42 around 10:46 a.m. According to state police, serious injuries were reported and LifeStar transported two...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Work to Repair Water Main Break in East Hartford
Crews are working to repair a water main break in East Hartford on Sunday. Officials said there was an 8 inch water main break on Bedford Avenue. Cones can be seen surrounding a hole in the road at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Dunham Lane. Water also appears to...
Two people found dead in Vernon
VERNON — Police are investigating the deaths of two people on Vinetta Drive. A 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were found dead at 21 Vinetta Drive on Friday around 5:45 p.m., police said. Officers responded to the home after receiving a call from the couple’s family members who...
Man struck by car and killed in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Theft From Naugatuck Amazon Warehouse Caught After Falling Asleep: Police
A Waterbury man who is suspected of stealing wire from an Amazon warehouse in Naugatuck last week was caught because he took a nap in his truck while in the warehouse, according to police. Naugatuck police officers responded to the Amazon warehouse on Sheridan Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
darientimes.com
Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday
HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
Waterbury Amazon Warehouse Thief Nabbed After Taking Nap Before Leaving, Police Say
A Connecticut man was nabbed for an alleged burglary after deciding to take a nap inside an Amazon warehouse he had just robbed. New Haven County resident David Charles McCulloch, age 42, of Waterbury, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said the Naugatuck Police Department. According to...
Service Dog Seriously Hurt In Hit, Run In Central PA
Foxtrot can barely walk let only dance the ballroom style he's named after following a serious hit and run in central Pennsylvania. Foxtrot is the "lifeline" service dog for Middletown resident Cindy Teets. On the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, Foxtrot and Cindy were outside for "potty break" on when...
