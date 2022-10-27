ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Eyewitness News

Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Tuesday Morning

Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor. There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Two transported to hospital following crash in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police report says two men were Lifestared to the hospital Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned on Route 8 in Harwinton. The accident occurred around 10:46 a.m., south of the exit 42 on-ramp in the southbound lane. Officials have not determined the reason for how the crash started, but […]
HARWINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Hartford

A person is in critical condition after they were stabbed in Hartford Monday night. Police said they were called to Farmington Avenue for the reported stabbing. A person is being hospitalized with critical injuries. Police say they're in stable condition. Detectives are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stamford Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Route 15

A 29-year-old Stamford man has died after the vehicle he was driving caught fire in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Stamford on Monday night, according to state police. State police said the crash happened on Route 15 North, near exit 34, at 10:20 p.m. Peter Feliks Matusiewicz, 29,...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Manchester

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing and hitting a tree in Manchester on Halloween night. Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. The motorcyclist was on Green Road and went off the road near North Elm Street, hit a curb and a tree, police said. The...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured After Serious Crash on Route 8 South in Harwinton

LifeStar transported two people to hospitals after a serious crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton on Sunday. State police said troopers were notified of a rollover crash on Route 8 southbound near exit 42 around 10:46 a.m. According to state police, serious injuries were reported and LifeStar transported two...
HARWINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Work to Repair Water Main Break in East Hartford

Crews are working to repair a water main break in East Hartford on Sunday. Officials said there was an 8 inch water main break on Bedford Avenue. Cones can be seen surrounding a hole in the road at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Dunham Lane. Water also appears to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Two people found dead in Vernon

VERNON — Police are investigating the deaths of two people on Vinetta Drive. A 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were found dead at 21 Vinetta Drive on Friday around 5:45 p.m., police said. Officers responded to the home after receiving a call from the couple’s family members who...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday

HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Service Dog Seriously Hurt In Hit, Run In Central PA

Foxtrot can barely walk let only dance the ballroom style he's named after following a serious hit and run in central Pennsylvania. Foxtrot is the "lifeline" service dog for Middletown resident Cindy Teets. On the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, Foxtrot and Cindy were outside for "potty break" on when...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

