Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO