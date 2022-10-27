ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know

 5 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties.

The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.

The first time Asian Longhorned ticks were confirmed in Georgia was in September of 2021. New information from the GDA shows the ticks are now in Pickens, Hall, White, and Habersham Counties.

They’ve been in the U.S. since at least 2018.

While the tick can feed on humans, it appears less attracted to human skin compared to other ticks such as the blacklegged, lone star, and American dog tick, according to the CDC.

The CDC says the tick has made both people and animals seriously ill in other countries. The CDC cited an experimental study that found this tick is not likely to spread Lyme disease in the U.S.. Another lab study found the tick can carry and spread the bacteria that causes Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, however the germs that cause the illness have not yet been found in these ticks in nature, according to the CDC.

If you believe you have found an Asian Longhorned tick, the CDC says you should remove it as quickly as possible, save it in rubbing alcohol in a jar or ziplock bag, and then contact your health department and department of agriculture for tick identification.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture recommends the following for farmers, foresters, and people who visit areas where ticks are often found:

  • Wear long pants, with shoes and socks - no flip flops or sandals in these areas.
  • Check yourself carefully after strolling through likely tick habitats and remove any ticks immediately. If possible, have someone else check the back of your neck and other hard-to-see places.
  • Check cattle, horses, sheep, goats, and other free ranging animals routinely for any kind of ticks and remove immediately.
  • Work with your veterinarian and extension agent to discuss an appropriate tick strategy for your flock or herd.
  • Environmental control may include mowing, fencing, and appropriate environmental acaricide application.
  • While there are no approved insecticides for the ALHT in the U.S., many of the common permethrin preparations used in the country today are effective. Livestock producers must observe tissue withdrawal times for all insect prevention or treatment preparations used in or on food animals.

