COLUMBUS, Ohio — Long wait times at emergency rooms across the state are said to be due to a sharp rise in RSV infections and a steady decline in staffing. “When you look at going back to December 2020, we've analyzed or surveyed and it looks like a little over 4,000 beds have been taken offline just because of the workforce challenges right now,” said John Palmer of the Ohio Hospital Association.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO