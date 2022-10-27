Read full article on original website
RSV, staffing challenges drive up wait times at Ohio pediatric hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Long wait times at emergency rooms across the state are said to be due to a sharp rise in RSV infections and a steady decline in staffing. “When you look at going back to December 2020, we've analyzed or surveyed and it looks like a little over 4,000 beds have been taken offline just because of the workforce challenges right now,” said John Palmer of the Ohio Hospital Association.
Ohioans to vote on whether non-citizens can vote in local elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio voters on Nov. 8 will vote on whether to approve Issue 2, an amendment to the state Constitution that would prohibit a person to vote in local elections if they are not a United States citizen. The proposal would change the language in the Ohio...
Governor announces $100 million for EV charging stations in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million is available to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state over the next five years. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio. The...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
‘Just difficult’: Central Ohio renters face steep prices, challenges to save
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — For Danielle McLeish in Canal Winchester, the rental search has been a grind. When asked what one word would describe her months long search she said: “difficult.”. The mom of three grappled with saving to buy a home or saving to afford first and...
State board of education fails to reach decision again on Title IX amendment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of Ohio’s Board of Education can’t come to a consensus. Debating since September on a resolution denouncing an expanded definition of Title IX, board members remain at odds about what to tell schools regarding protections of transgender school children. In July, the Biden...
Ohio voters sound off on most important issues before November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are nearly two weeks away from voting in the November election and the issues that some voters believe are the highest priority differ between the two US Senate candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. 10TV went outside of the Statehouse and asked 20...
