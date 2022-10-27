Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with an increase in cloud coverage. But temperatures will still be chilly, mostly in the 40s and low-50s. Through the morning, we still warm up to the low-70s by midday. No rain is anticipated during the morning. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: As clouds thicken some in...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drier Monday with partly sunny skies
MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50. Through the morning, we’ll see a bit more sunshine, warming temperatures to the upper 60s by midday. No rain is anticipated. MONDAY AFTERNOON: We remain partly sunny during the afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Delightful Halloween & warm start to November
TONIGHT: It’s a treat of a forecast this evening. Temperatures warmed to the mid 70s Halloween afternoon and will be close to 70°F by the start of trick-or-treating. Temps expected in the upper 60s by 7pm and mid 60s through 8pm. Lows drop tot he low 50s near sunrise with clear and calm conditions.
fox16.com
Family Health: The Blue Umbrella launches website
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Blue Umbrella is a unique shop afflitated with the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Developmental Disabilities Services. Most of the items are hand made by Arkansans with disabilities. After three years of people being able to shop exclusively local, The Blue...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine to start the week
TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooling into the mid-50s overnight tonight as skies slowly clear. TOMORROW: A few clouds will stick around tomorrow morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cool and cloudy on Sunday
TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight, however, they will be very scattered in nature. Temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 50s overnight,. TOMORROW: Off and on scattered showers will continue on Sunday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid-60s.
