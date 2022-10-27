Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
SFGate
Death sentence sought for man accused of killing officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who's now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton.
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Police launch massive search after Chamblee officer shot in Northlake area
A Chamblee police officer was shot early Tuesday morning while chasing two armed robbery suspects in the Northlake area, authorities said.
SFGate
Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the...
Alleged student assault at Flossmoor, IL high school under investigation
The school superintendent and the principal are asking parents to call police if they or their child has any information about what happened.
Woman who said she was "burning a witch" pleads guilty to murder and arson
BALL CLUB, Minn. -- A woman who claimed she was "burning a witch" when she set fire to a camper in Itasca County over the summer has pleaded guilty to murder and arson.Crystal Wilson, 42, pleaded guilty in Itasca County District Court on Monday to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson. She faces up to 37 years in prison.According to charging documents Wilson went to a camper van in Ball Club to obtain methamphetamine and alcohol on July 18. After using meth in the camper with the victim, Wilson said she stabbed him multiple times with a butcher knife. She went unconscious and then woke to find the victim, who was cold to the touch. She grabbed a lighter and lit the camper on fire, and said she thought she was "burning a witch."Charges say that when officers searched the camper, they found no butcher knife present but did retrieve a pair of needle nose pliers.Wilson will be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
SFGate
Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks woman shot by her adult son before he took his own life has died of her injuries, according to police. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died at Altru Hospital days after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
SFGate
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.
SFGate
Police: 3 young people injured in shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
SFGate
Police Arrest Boy Who Allegedly Made Threats Of Violence At High School
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police have arrested a juvenile male Monday they allege made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threats in less than a week. The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police. The case mimics an...
SFGate
1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
SFGate
Felon Gets Over 9 Years In Prison For Firearms Conviction
STOCKTON (BCN) A Stockton man was sentenced Monday to nine years and two months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jeffrey James Bray, 37, sold eight firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition to an undercover agent in 2019, the Department of Justice said.
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In February Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman
SAN JOSE (BCN) A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24...
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
SFGate
Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims
San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
SFGate
Person Attempts Suicide On Bart Tracks Friday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing...
Comments / 0