ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO7Kx_0ip0BeZk00

(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses.

According to CBP, this is the third time in 10 days that officers have seized shipments of counterfeit licenses. In a total of two weeks, officers seized a total of 7,789 counterfeit driver’s licenses.

The licenses seized were for several states, including Connecticut. The other states included California, Ohio, Georgia, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan.

“These significant seizures are just a small aperture of the great work our CBP officers perform daily,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. “CBP officers are the front-line of stopping these nefarious shipments from reaching their intended destination. I am proud of our officers and their vigilance. We remain committed to the security of our nation.”

Most of the licenses were for college-age students, and some licenses would share the same picture but have a different name, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 7

Hatrick
4d ago

What do people need fake ideas for?... To vote Illegally!🤔🤭

Reply
9
Related
The Associated Press

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTNH

New Haven’s FBI division says there are no credible election threats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation. “You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.” While claims about election fraud […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WAPT

Boston woman travels to Mississippi to adopt dog she saw on social media

JACKSON, Miss. — A Boston woman said she saw a picture of a dog on Facebook and knew what she had to do. "I saw her picture and it was just so stunning, so I made a deal with God, and I said, 'I'm going to move toward this direction, and if you open the doors, I'll adopt this dog.' I wasn't looking, this was not my intention," Julie Christian said.
BOSTON, MA
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong files enforcement action against alleged robocallers

(WTNH) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is filing enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocallers. On Tuesday, Tong announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The task force will ask the court to require two voice service providers to cooperate in a multistate investigation over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. On August […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC News

Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in Connecticut, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Officials learned in spring 2021 that 42-year-old Marquis Jerome Pollard was using straw purchasers […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy