ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 4

Nick-of-Time
4d ago

That's a shame. Of course, the government used to teach folks about how to become educated voters in the schools. It was called "civics." Of course, back then, students and educators were allowed to ask and answer frank, pointed questions without fear of radicalized activists screaming about "critical race theory!" Or "indoctrination!" Or, "grooming!"

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

As Voters Decide on Support Tax, How Does Fresno Rank for Veterans?

Fresno is one of the worst places for military veterans to live, according to a survey released Monday by a personal finance website. WalletHub rated Fresno 92nd for veterans among the 100 largest U.S. cities. The report — which comes as Fresno voters weigh in on the Measure M veterans...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Chamber of Commerce trying to rekindle city contract

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to the City of Hanford to renew some level of financial partnership. The City was funding the Chamber through a $40,000 annual contract every fiscal year, but a City Council-approved ad-hoc subcommittee formed in October 2021 to discuss the contract, decided to end it.
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

$38M State Grant Will Speed Old Smuggler’s Inn Housing Conversion

A $38.3 million state grant will help speed up the conversion of the former Smuggler’s Inn into permanent affordable housing for homeless people in Fresno. Previously, the former hotel was updated and renovated to give homeless people longer-term, immediate housing, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the unhoused. It’s new name is Crossroads Village.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus

Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Marriott hotel in Fresno gets financing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The development of a Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Fresno has arranged construction financing. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, arranged $19,790,000 in construction financing for the development of a Courtyard by Marriot. This was secured by Marc Cesarec, Vice President […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Feds Charge Three Fresno Men in Treasury Checks Scam

Three Fresno men are accused of a scam in which nearly 300 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $500,000 were cashed. An eight-count federal indictment charged Jeffrey Michalk, 43; Steve Gomez, 40; and Michael Dugan, 48, of conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release Thursday morning.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Avian Flu Makes Its Way to Fresno, Killing Two Roeding Park Waterfowl

The avian flu, first detected in 1996, surged last summer and now has made its way to Fresno’s Roeding Park. Officials with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo said that they discovered two dead waterfowl at the park last week. “While this is a highly infectious disease, our teams enacted our...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: 3 Fresno men charged in counterfeit check ring

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Fresno men have been charged for cashing hundreds of counterfeit checks throughout the Central Valley, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Thursday, October 20, officials said 43-year-old Jeffrey Michalk, 40-year-old Steve Gomez, and 48-year-old Michael Dugan were indicted on conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy