David Julius, Ph.D., has been presented with the UCSF Medal, “our most prestigious campus award,” according to the website of the UCSF Office of the Chancellor. Julius is a UCSF scientist whose work focuses on the underpinnings of human physiology and understanding key mechanisms of how people sense heat, cold and touch. Last year, Julius won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for co-discovering receptors for temperature and touch.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO