INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning. Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO