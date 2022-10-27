Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
cbs4indy.com
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shootings at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning. Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.
For the 3rd consecutive year, October is the deadliest month in Indianapolis with 31 homicides
INDIANAPOLIS — As the month of October wraps up, Indianapolis officially marks 31 homicides in 31 days, making it the deadliest month so far this year. The city saw a similar trend in 2021 with 34 homicides in October and in 2020 with 31 homicides. Both times, October saw more murders than any other month.
wfft.com
One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting during near west side party
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot and one died during a party on the near west side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue, just north of 10th Street in the Haughville neighborhood around 10:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say. Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit the car while a woman was grazed during the incident, according to court documents.
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for answers 4 years after man goes missing from Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — It has been more than four years since Joey William Ross was seen walking away from his friend’s house, never to be seen again. Now, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a renewed call to help bring his family answers. On Sunday,...
IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
wrtv.com
Two killed, several others shot overnight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating multiple weekend shootings that left two people dead and several others injured. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Three people who had been shot were located at the scene and all were taken to the...
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near Fairfax Manor Drive and Grand Vue Drive.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting in a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night and died Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at 6010 East 30th Street, which is the address for a BP gas station near the intersection with North Arlington Avenue.
IMPD investigating homicide after man found dead from trauma on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide after finding a person dead yesterday in the 1000 block of E. Washington Street.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: 4-year-old shot after Muncie man let young children handle guns, pointed loaded gun at her
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie man reportedly pointed a loaded handgun at a 4-year-old girl in order to show her how not to hold the weapon when he inadvertently shot the child. The Muncie Police Department said the girl had to be transported to Riley...
Man to serve 20 years for crash that killed driver during police pursuit
A man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 incident in which he killed another person by crashing into their vehicle during a police chase.
cbs4indy.com
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews...
Comments / 0