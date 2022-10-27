ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shootings at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning. Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say. Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit the car while a woman was grazed during the incident, according to court documents.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two killed, several others shot overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating multiple weekend shootings that left two people dead and several others injured. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Three people who had been shot were located at the scene and all were taken to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near Fairfax Manor Drive and Grand Vue Drive.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

