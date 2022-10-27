RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into November!. The first half of the week will see well above average temperatures and plenty of sun! A fairly potent system is expected to move through the area on Thursday, dropping the temperatures significantly. However, we’ll se a slight recovery by the weekend, before another system will pass through, dropping the temperatures again.

