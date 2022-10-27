ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

TUNE IN: Rowan Grace heads to the Knock-out Rounds on the Voice beginning on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace, a student at Rapid City Central High School, was victorious in her Battle Round on NBC’s The Voice. The next stage in the competition is the Knock-out Rounds which will begin airing Monday, October 31. The Knock-out Rounds will continue on Tuesday, November 1 and will conclude on Monday, November 7. After the Knock-out rounds, the winning contestants will move on to Live performances.
RAPID CITY, SD
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
LEAD, SD
South Dakota Kids Belong hosts gala after opening Rapid City branch

On October 22, South Dakota Kids Belong hosted a gala to raise awareness of foster care needs in Rapid City. South Dakota Kids Belong, an extension of America Kids Belong, recently opened a new branch in Rapid City where they hope to create positive outcomes for children in foster care.
RAPID CITY, SD
Snoop Dogg is coming to The Monument in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Snoop Dogg will be headlining a show at The Monument in Rapid City on December 20 as part of his “Holidaze of Blaze” tour, according to a press release from The Monument. For the first time in years, Snoop will be touring with...
RAPID CITY, SD
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’

Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
STURGIS, SD
PHOTOS: 20 photos from Halloween at Canyon Lake Elementary School

Today is Halloween, and kids around the country are celebrating with costumes, candy, and activities. “You should come back the day after Halloween, when the kids are all full of candy,” Holly Hoffman, principal of Canyon Lake Elementary, said. “This is just the calm before the storm.”. Here’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
I-90/Lacrosse Street westbound on-ramp to be closed for construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to a release from HDR Engineering, the westbound on-ramp onto Interstate 90 from North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City will be closed beginning 9 a.m. on Thursday. The closure is expected to continue until Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Construction crews will be building the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Can we expect the warm weather to continue for this week?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into November!. The first half of the week will see well above average temperatures and plenty of sun! A fairly potent system is expected to move through the area on Thursday, dropping the temperatures significantly. However, we’ll se a slight recovery by the weekend, before another system will pass through, dropping the temperatures again.
RAPID CITY, SD
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
DEADWOOD, SD
Deadwood’s local celebrity: Bellina the House Chicken

Did you know that Deadwood is home to a world-famous chicken?. Bellina the House Chicken is a domestic bird who serves as an ambassador of education and joy across the world. Here’s a list of five things you probably didn’t know about Bellina the House Chicken:. Bellina is...
DEADWOOD, SD
Al Johnson receives Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award

Al Johnson, Executive Vice President of Recreational Adventures Company, has recently been awarded the Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Johnson’s many years of experience in the campground industry have made him an important part of the camping legacy in the Black Hills. Here’s some information about his work with Recreational Adventures Company.
KEYSTONE, SD

