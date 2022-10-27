Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at one metro location

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — If you’ve been wishing that Chick-fil-A would serve a good, old-fashioned chicken wing, you’re in luck.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced Thursday that it is testing traditional bone-in chicken wings for a limited time at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge.

The wings will be available, while supplies last, from October 31 to February 11.

The bone-in wings will be served as an eight-count with five sauce and seasoning options: ranch, buffalo, honey sweet chili, lemon pepper, and sriracha garlic. The wings come plain with the sauce and seasoning on the side so you can add as much or as little as you like.

Spokespeople say the wings being served come from Outfox Wings, an offering from Little Blue Menu, a Nashville-based Chick-fil-A concept that offers traditional menu items and some that can’t be found anywhere else.

There are no plans to test or launch the wings in traditional Chick-fil-A restaurants.

©2022 Cox Media Group