Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, will break ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The...
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
Post Register
Report: Boise sees #1 largest monthly rent decline
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With only two months left in 2022, renters will get some welcomed relief. After a year and a half of record-setting rent hikes, the market appears to be turning a corner. In a report from Apartment List, the national median rent decreased by 0.7% in...
Post Register
Suspect arrested in Caldwell apartment fire
CALDWELL, IDAHO (CBS2) — The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment fire today just after noon right off Chicago and Kimball street. Four Caldwell police officers were on the scene as residents were still inside the building, together with the Caldwell Fire dept. they were able to evacuate the entire building to completion.
Post Register
New study says Boise 4th best place to raise a family in U.S.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new study from StorageCafe ranked the 100 largest cities in the country and identified which ones were the best to raise kids. Boise was ranked 4th. 29 metrics, including public school ratings, safety, home prices, cost of groceries, share of families with children, cultural and outdoor recreation opportunities and more, were used for the study.
Post Register
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
Post Register
Boise police arrest bank robbery suspect on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Boise Police responded to a report of a robbery at a bank on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. The suspect, 37-year-old Evaristo Alvear, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers received a description of the suspect and quickly began to canvas the area.
Post Register
Idaho Republican candidate for Secretary of State speaks about voting in Ada County so far
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An Ada County Commissioners business meeting was held this morning. Ada County Clerk and Republican Candidate for Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, spoke about how voting is going so far. Over 54,000 absentee ballot requests have been made with just over 30,000 having been returned...
Post Register
Three hurt after shooting in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Three people were hurt after a shooting in Caldwell. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Caldwell Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of S. Illinois Avenue where a very large Halloween party was taking place. According to police, two of the attendees...
Post Register
Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Marching Band wins big in D3 competition
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — We're introduced you to their Director T.J. Eriksen, and now - the Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Band is competing on the blue at Boise State for district competition - and winning some big awards!. Big smiles and even bigger awards for the Eagle High...
