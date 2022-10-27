Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Keenan Allen News
It's been a bit of a messy 2022 season for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen has only played in two games this season, one in October and one in September. He's battled a hamstring injury and that continued on Monday when he missed practice yet again. This...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown on getting drug tested after performance vs. Steelers: 'Rogerrrrr this is not random'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career day on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The next morning, the NFL asked him to do a drug test -- which are supposedly assigned at random. Brown didn't seem too sure about the randomness of the test, and mentioned NFL Commissioner...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson's struggles make QB even tougher to trust
Over the past three weeks heading into Week 9 of the Fantasy Football season, there are only nine quarterbacks averaging 20 points or more, which is somehow worse than the already concerning season-long trends. And, that three-week span includes the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Marcus Mariota, who haven't exactly been high-priority streamers. Which means, as many as half the teams in your standard 12-team league have probably been stuck with scores from their quarterbacks in the high-tens lately – if you're lucky.
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top five waiver wire targets to add plus early Week 9 rankings at every position
Week 8 wasn't my best week, I'll admit. I had my first losing week of the season across my 14 managed leagues, going 6-8 -- though I was 4 yards away (or one more Tee Higgins catch) from salvaging a .500 record. I sure wish I had been more aggressive about ranking and acquiring D'Onta Foreman, at least for one week.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Vikings No. 4 but are they a legit contender? Two NFC West teams jump into top 10
There is always one NFL team that you're not quite sure how good they really are or can be, despite having an impressive record. For me, that team is the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings right now. When I visited the Vikings in training camp this summer, you could tell there was a different feel to the team. The staleness of Mike Zimmer as coach was gone, replaced by a fresh attitude that players said was a nice change under new coach Kevin O'Connell.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time
Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
Cowboys set for NFL rarity: Dallas game against Bears will feature jersey situation that almost never happens
Whenever you watch an NFL game, it almost always consists of one team wearing a white uniform playing against another team that's wearing a colored uniform, but that won't be the case on Sunday in Dallas. For the Cowboys game against the Bears, the NFL has given its approval for...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports
One thing we learned about each NFL team after Week 8: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa shut down supposed weakness
The NFL has certainly provided its share of uncertainty through eight weeks, starting with the competitiveness of games throughout the year. There have been 55 games decided by a touchdown (six points) or less and 71 games decided by one score (eight points), both the most such games through the first eight weeks all time. There have been 94 games within one score in the fourth quarter this season, the most such games through the first eight weeks in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 10: Proven model backs Clemson, Auburn
The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions have had an opportunity to take down the top two teams in the Big Ten this season, but they have been unsuccessful on both occasions. They covered the 15.5-point spread in their 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week, however, after failing to cover in a blowout loss to then-No. 5 Michigan earlier in the month. Penn State will take a step down in competition when it travels to Indiana on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Nittany Lions are 13.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
