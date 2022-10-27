Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dead, struck by big rig on I-880; police looking for truck
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a big rig truck on I-880 on Monday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP is still searching for the truck involved in the crash. CHP officers responded to southbound I-880 just north of A Street in Fremont at 11:55 a.m. for the […]
ksro.com
Petaluma DUI Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Tree and Fleeing
A man is behind bars on suspicion of DUI after crashing his BMW into a redwood tree in Petaluma. The crash happened early Sunday morning, near Casa Grande High School. The driver, Daniel Bagley, fled the crash scene. But, the woman who was riding in the passenger seat stayed there and identified the driver to police. Bagley was later arrested at his home in Petaluma. Police say he appeared drunk and injured.
Supected DUI driver leaves injured passenger behind following Petaluma crash
PETALUMA -- A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday for alleged drunken driving after crashing his car into a tree, according to Petaluma police. Petaluma police officers and first responders with the Petaluma Fire Department responded around 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Ely Boulevard South and Casa Grande Road, where a gray sedan had collided with a redwood tree at the intersection's roundabout. The vehicle had significant damage, police claim, and a female passenger remained inside, but the driver had fled on foot after the collision, according to a witness at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but did not suffer serious injury. She also identified the driver as 48-year-old Daniel Bagley, according to police. Bagley was later found at his residence with injuries consistent with a vehicle crash and showed signs of intoxication. He was medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Residents are urged to plan ahead when drinking by designating a sober driver or using a taxi or ride-booking service like Uber or Lyft.
KTVU FOX 2
3 rescued after car lands on its roof in Castro Valley, officials say
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire officials said they rescued three people from an overturned car early Saturday. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Mattox Road and Foothill Boulevard in Castro Valley, officials said in a tweet. The car had landed on its roof, officials said, and they...
mendofever.com
CHP: Cause of Saturday’s Fatal Collision Near Hopland Unknown—Investigation Continues
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving an unknown...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Fiery Crash by Hopland Saturday
On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving a unknown colored Ford Escape northbound on US 101 just north of La Franc Road at unknown speeds. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to leave the east roadway edge of US-101 northbound. The vehicle continued to travel northbound on the gravel shoulder. While.
ksro.com
David Pelaez-Chavez’s Family Sue Over His Death
The family of a man who was shot to death by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the county and the deputy who shot him. The Lake County resident, David Pelaez-Chavez, was shot to death on July 29th. The federal lawsuit claims excessive force, and argues his civil rights were violated because the deputies’ actions caused him to suffer pain and fear before his death. Sonoma County is accused of encouraging excessive force and inadequately training its deputies. Pelaez-Chavez was shot three times after two deputies chased him for 45 minutes through rugged terrain in Geyserville.
3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park
ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
Early morning crash leaves occupants with “major” injuries
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City. According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said that when fire […]
Contra Costa Herald
Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati
A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI with two small children in the vehicle
A man in Petaluma was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with two small children in the car, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department.
mendofever.com
One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time boyfriend. […]
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
ksro.com
Man Pleads “No Contest” in Santa Rosa Gang Shooting
A man is pleading no contest to charges related to a 2019 gang shooting in Santa Rosa. Edward Beltran entered his plea on October 20th to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle and mayhem. Beltran, who was 17 at the time but charged as an adult, will be sentenced on February 15th. The shooting happened in June of 2019 when people in an SUV got into an argument with a 21-year-old man who had been walking near Jacobs park. Beltran got out of the vehicle and shot the man while also hitting three bystanders, including an 11-year old boy. All the victims survived.
2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
ksro.com
Novato Moves Closer to Banning New Gas Stations
An ordinance in Novato banning all new gas stations is expected to be fully approved soon, possibly this month. The mayor says they’ve been at the forefront of efforts to fight climate change. He says the move is in line with a goal toward clean fuel vehicles, given that gas powered cars won’t even be sold in the state in just over a decade. Petaluma became the first to start a ban last year.
Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place
MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
