Read full article on original website
Related
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
The Daily South
Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls
Process Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cayenne pepper, black pepper, salt, and garlic powder in a food processor until combined, about 15 seconds. Add pimientos, and pulse until evenly distributed and slightly chopped, 6 to 8 pulses. Transfer cheese mixture to a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill at...
12tomatoes.com
Southern Scalloped Potatoes
Au Gratin Potatoes made with a delicious saucy combination of Gruyere & Pepper Jack. Thick-cut potatoes tossed in a creamy creole sauce and baked to perfection with a gruyere crust. You are gonna love this version of everyone’s favorite au gratin potato. You don’t have to be an expert at knife skills for this recipe or bring out a dangerous mandolin. The potatoes all get cooked. My favorite way to prepare an easy side dish is by cutting the potatoes any way I want.
eatwell101.com
Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks
These Cheesy Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious – The perfect crisp-tender and delicious vegetarian recipe for a simple and quick dinner. Made with a handful of ingredients, this simple recipe for cabbage steaks makes a flavorful vegetarian entree or side that you’ll make again and again!
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives
Honestly starting to wonder if I ever knew anything.
Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family
Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
Cranberry Orange Muffins
When I was growing up, my mom was a huge fan of the cranberry orange loaf from Panera and was known to occasionally arrive home from work with a loaf in hand. The first time I tried it, I was immediately taken by what a perfect flavor combination cranberries and oranges make — especially for someone like me, who doesn’t usually go for super-sweet breakfasts. (My ideal breakfast meal is a savory egg and potato dish with a shared order of pancakes or waffles for the table.) The oranges provide a bright, citrusy pop of flavor, and the cranberries are sharp and tart. Together they make the perfect pair for a subtly sweet breakfast treat.
Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
Oven-Crisp Potato Wedges Recipe
Wedges are an underrated form of potato side, often seen as a near non-contender in the ultimate french fry race. But potato wedges certainly have their place in this world and, more importantly, in our stomachs — especially when they're cooked to crispy perfection. With this oven-crisp potato wedges recipe, brought to us by developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, you can enjoy wedges that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And you don't need to rely on a deep fryer to get them there; as the name suggests, your oven will do most of the work.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles
Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Poke Cake
This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Daily Beast
The Countertop Oven Will Make Your Regular Oven Obsolete
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Who doesn’t need more kitchen storage? Well, once you try the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, trust me, you’ll just be using your regular oven to store pots and pans in (but please unplug it first, just to be on the safe side).
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
Comments / 0