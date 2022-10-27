Read full article on original website
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
Julie Reilly, director of ICA Art Conservation in Cleveland, appointed director of Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Massachusetts
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Williamstown, Massachusetts announced Tuesday, November 1 that it has appointed Julie A. Reilly, current director of the nonprofit ICA – Art Conservation in Cleveland as the organization’s next executive director, effective January 8. The Williamstown +...
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Marc’s owner drops plan to open new restaurant in former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A plan to renovate the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian restaurant on Ridge Road into a new restaurant and party center has fallen through, and the property is once again for sale. The owner of the property is Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s Deeper...
Taylor Swift destined for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (but not Cleveland) on ‘Eras Tour’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taylor Swift has announced her latest tour. But fans in Northeast Ohio may be slightly disappointed. Cleveland is not on the itinerary for the 2023 “Eras Tour” of stadiums in the U.S. Neither is Columbus. Local fans will have to travel to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit or another city as Swift celebrates the release of her latest album “Midnights,” which has already set sales and chart records.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
New Cleveland fire chief selected and sworn in
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has tapped a 28-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire to serve as fire chief. Anthony P. Luke, who had been serving as one of the city’s six assistant fire chiefs, was sworn into the top job on Tuesday morning by Bibb, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Medina switches holiday gears with eye on Candlelight Walk weekend
MEDINA, Ohio -- Halloween has passed and it is the time that many start to get into the Christmas spirit. Medina’s annual Candlelight Walk, presented by Main Street Medina, will be take place Nov 18-20. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. The weekend will feature...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
The Ohio City Singers prepping for holiday shows, celebrating international rerelease of 2008 debut album
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The onslaught of nonstop Christmas music heard now through the holiday season begins this week on Cleveland radio. Welcome to the world of Chris Allen and his Ohio City Singers bandmates, who every December don their Santa caps and Yuletide garb for another round of fun and raucous seasonal music concerts.
A Rustic goodbye
After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
27 First News
Side hustle turns into a successful family business
WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
Voters to decide new-money levy and renewal for North Olmsted and Fairview Park schools
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A quick look around the Sun Post Herald communities finds two important -- albeit different -- levies on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here’s a quick look at what voters will be deciding on Election Day:. NORTH OLMSTED. Due to flat funding and an anticipated deficit...
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project
PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
