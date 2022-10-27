ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Julie Reilly, director of ICA Art Conservation in Cleveland, appointed director of Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Massachusetts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Williamstown, Massachusetts announced Tuesday, November 1 that it has appointed Julie A. Reilly, current director of the nonprofit ICA – Art Conservation in Cleveland as the organization’s next executive director, effective January 8. The Williamstown +...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Cleveland.com

Taylor Swift destined for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (but not Cleveland) on ‘Eras Tour’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taylor Swift has announced her latest tour. But fans in Northeast Ohio may be slightly disappointed. Cleveland is not on the itinerary for the 2023 “Eras Tour” of stadiums in the U.S. Neither is Columbus. Local fans will have to travel to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit or another city as Swift celebrates the release of her latest album “Midnights,” which has already set sales and chart records.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New Cleveland fire chief selected and sworn in

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has tapped a 28-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire to serve as fire chief. Anthony P. Luke, who had been serving as one of the city’s six assistant fire chiefs, was sworn into the top job on Tuesday morning by Bibb, according to a tweet from the fire department.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A Rustic goodbye

After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Side hustle turns into a successful family business

WARREN, Oh (WKBN) – If you’re looking for award-winning, mouth-watering BBQ, look no further than Cockeye BBQ in Warren. What was once a side hustle for owner Eric Hoover just celebrated its seventh successful year in business. Cockeye BBQ offers dine-in or take-out low and slow real wood-fired...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project

PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy