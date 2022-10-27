Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
NASCAR: Did Joe Gibbs Racing delete important Ty Gibbs news?
Ty Gibbs clinched a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 before the race at Martinsville Speedway ended, but did Joe Gibbs Racing remove that announcement?. Entering the final race of the round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway, two drivers had already clinched their spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated
The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious
Ty Gibbs's abhorrent treatment of Brandon Jones at Martinsville reminded many of the 2015 incident there between Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. The post Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Ty Gibbs made the worst possible decision
Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones out of his spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 was an ill-advised move on many levels. Entering the final lap of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones held the lead over teammate Ty Gibbs.
Ross Chastain Pulls Off Insane “Video Game” Move To Secure Final Spot In The NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is SET. What a race we had at Martinsville today with a ton playoff scenarios on the line. A win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway secured Joey Logano’s place in the Championship race, and Chase Elliot’s points had him in a comfortable spot entering the day.
Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction
Kevin Harvick took a took at Ross Chastain's amazing Martinsville finish and expressed regret at not making better use of his time over the years. The post Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?
A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Not Happy With Ross Chastain’s Last Lap Move at Martinsville
While fans lost their minds watching Ross Chastain ride the wall on his way to qualifying for the Championship 4, other drivers didn’t like it. The NASCAR Cup Series field was a little torn on what Chastain did at Martinsville. It was an exhilarating finish and one that will go down in history.
NASCAR driver makes absurd ‘Jesus’ comparison
Ty Gibbs compared himself to Jesus Christ after wrecking his teammate out of a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs again found himself on the spotlight for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, where he ultimately secured his sixth victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday
Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race. The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday
The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
thecomeback.com
Tyler Reddick gives huge update after medical scare
Tyler Reddick had to pull out of Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in Martinsville after suffering an apparent head injury. During the race, Reddick pulled himself out of the race and then was checked by NASCAR’s infield medical staff to see what was wrong, and dropped out of the race as a result.
FOX Sports
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt
It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
NBC Sports
Ty Gibbs bumps teammate to win Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in the third overtime as the race for positions in the championship finals produced some fierce late-race activity. Even among teammates. Gibbs was running second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones as the third overtime unfolded....
Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane
Myatt Snider and Austin Hill had to be separated after the two wrestled to the ground in pit lane after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message
As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it. When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.
Yardbarker
Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move
Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around Turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
Comments / 0