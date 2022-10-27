Read full article on original website
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
Feud between Eddy County, ND landowner & hunters could lead to charges
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – Eddy County State’s Attorney Ashley Lies says she could make a decision as early as Tuesday on charging a group of hunters and a farmer for a heated argument that happened on October 21. One of the hunters, Jacob Sweere, said he and...
Fargo Police investigate body found in Red River near downtown
FARGO – Fargo Police are investigating a body found in the Red River. Emergency crews responded to the report of a body near the railroad bridge, just north of Main Avenue around 11:15 Sunday morning. Police have not identified the person but say it is a male. The investigation...
Dangerous structures in Fargo headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) -Fargo City Commissioners unanimously declared two abandoned homes as dangerous buildings and ordered the structures to be torn down. Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnik said the owner of the home at 509 21st Street North had passed away and the house has significant structural problems, squatters, broken windows, and many other issues.
SDSU #1, NDSU #4 in both FCS football rankings
STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (Oct. 31) 1. South Dakota State (8-1, 6-0 MVFC), 1,349 points (53 of 54 first-place votes) 2. Sacramento State (8-0, 5-0 Big Sky), 1,281 (1) 22. Southeast Missouri (6-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley), 248. 23. Rhode Island (5-3, 3-2 CAA), 223. 24. Fordham (6-2, 2-1 Patriot),...
