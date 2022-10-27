MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO