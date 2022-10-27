Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Matthew Perry’s Memoir Makeout Story

Valerie Bertinelli took to TikTok to respond to Matthew Perry’s claims in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” that the stars once made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen.

She posted a video of herself giving a little smile and wave to the camera as Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” plays in the background.

The 62-year-old wrote, “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s. Are you mortified?”

According to Page Six, Matthew confessed in the book that he had a crush on Valerie while they were filming “Sydney” in 1990, and that one night they enjoyed “a long, elaborate make-out session.”

While they kissed, Eddie was “passed out not 10 feet away” after he “enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard.”

Perry wrote that Valerie and Eddie’s marriage was “clearly… troubled,” adding that he harbored “elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days” with him.

After they made out, Matthew told her he had “thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”

She did not, however, leave Eddie for Matthew, and “made no mention of what had happened,” which left Perry “devastated.”

Valerie wasn’t the only co-star that Matthew had a crush on.

Cosmopolitan reports he wrote in the book of pining for Jennifer Aniston before and during their time on “Friends.”

At one point he landed a role and called Jen, gushing, “You’re the first person I wanted to tell this to.” He quickly realized it was a “bad idea” as he felt the “ice forming through the phone.”

He admitted, “I only compounded the error by then asking her out.”

Perry wrote, “[Jennifer] declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, ‘We can’t be friends!’”

Once they were actually working together on “Friends,” his feelings didn’t just go away.

“Fairly early in the making of ‘Friends’ I realized that I was still crushing badly on Jennifer Aniston. Our hellos and goodbyes became awkward,” he recalled. “And then I’d ask myself, how long can I look at her? Is three seconds too long? But that shadow disappeared in the hot glow of the show. (That, and her deafening lack of interest.)”

Matthew also sits down with Diane Sawyer for an interview airing October 28, revealing he actually crushed on all his female “Friends” co-stars.

In a sneak peek of the interview he says, “How could you not crush on Jenny and Courteney and Lisa?” He said with a smile, “It made it kind of difficult to go to work, because I had to pretend that I didn’t.”

A large part of the memoir is about Perry’s addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs, at one point escalating to 55 Vicodin a day.

Diane asked how he obtained all those pills, and Perry replied, “I did all sorts of things. A bunch of doctors, fake migraines and all that stuff. I guess the weirdest thing I did was on Sundays I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them. And I think they thought, ‘There is no way Chandler came in and stole from us.’”

The exclusive interview airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and the next day on Hulu.