BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
BOSTON, MA
UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
BOSTON, MA
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
BOSTON, MA
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
HUDSON, NH
Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
Police arrest BPD officer involved in domestic violence incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arrested Sunday after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member, the department said. Early Sunday morning at 2:41 a.m., Boston Police arrested Roselyn LaCroix for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats after the officer was involved in a domestic violence incident with family, according to officials.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
North Andover Police look to ID person filmed checking doors near Merrimack College as officers investigate string of break-ins

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover are investigating a string of break-ins reported near Merrimack College that has put some local students on alert. The department said they have a lead in the case, having received security footage of a person at the Royal Crest Apartments complex where the break-ins have been happening. The footage, captured on a camera set up by a group of students, showed a man in a hoodie pulling at a door early Monday morning.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
EASTON, MA
Harvard officials warn students to be vigilant after weekend of burglaries in dorms

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard officials sent out a statement Saturday night warning students to be cautious after dorms were burglarized over the weekend. Four burglaries were committed in the span of three hours on Harvard’s campus this weekend. In one of the incidents, campus police said, a student was home when they saw a strange man open the door and leave their dorm.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
MANCHESTER, NH
Police arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday. BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA

