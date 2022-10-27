Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
whdh.com
Oldest unidentified Mass. homicide victim, ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ identified with genealogy
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, according to the Boston Division of the FBI. “Today over 48 years after her murder and discovery we can finally say her...
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
whdh.com
7 Investigates: Fentanyl resembling candy raises alarms as rainbow-colored drugs appear in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is issuing a warning over dangerous drugs disguised as harmless-looking pills. “It looks like candy, it really does – so you have to be careful,” said Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Boston DEA Field Office. Federal agents found bright pills...
whdh.com
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
whdh.com
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
whdh.com
Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
whdh.com
Police arrest BPD officer involved in domestic violence incident
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arrested Sunday after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member, the department said. Early Sunday morning at 2:41 a.m., Boston Police arrested Roselyn LaCroix for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats after the officer was involved in a domestic violence incident with family, according to officials.
whdh.com
Protesters gather outside Kingston hotel where state dropped dozens of people
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters gathered outside the Baymont Hotel in Kingsto on Oct. 30, where the state dropped off dozens of people without notice, before officers asked them to leave. Police said the group held signs and expressed anti-refugee beliefs through a loudspeaker at the protest over the weekend....
whdh.com
After 4 shooting deaths in 5 days, community leaders in Dorchester take action
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - After two more shootings over the weekend, leaders denounced the gun violence crisis in their communities Sunday, and are organizing to address the issue. A woman and two men were shot just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, and another person was shot Saturday night on Erie...
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
whdh.com
North Andover Police look to ID person filmed checking doors near Merrimack College as officers investigate string of break-ins
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover are investigating a string of break-ins reported near Merrimack College that has put some local students on alert. The department said they have a lead in the case, having received security footage of a person at the Royal Crest Apartments complex where the break-ins have been happening. The footage, captured on a camera set up by a group of students, showed a man in a hoodie pulling at a door early Monday morning.
whdh.com
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
whdh.com
Harvard officials warn students to be vigilant after weekend of burglaries in dorms
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard officials sent out a statement Saturday night warning students to be cautious after dorms were burglarized over the weekend. Four burglaries were committed in the span of three hours on Harvard’s campus this weekend. In one of the incidents, campus police said, a student was home when they saw a strange man open the door and leave their dorm.
whdh.com
Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with shooting death near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say they have made an arrest following the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris, 22, who is now facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Dzemal Cardakovic. In a...
whdh.com
Police arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday. BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
Comments / 0