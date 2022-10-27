ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police: Man dead after being shot outside Commonwealth Avenue business where he worked

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after police said he was shot Thursday morning outside of a business where he worked.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 11:48 p.m. Officers responded to the 6900 block of Commonwealth Avenue to reports of a person shot just before noon.

Police found that the man had been shot multiple times. He later died, JSO Sgt. Ed Cayenne said.

The man was an employee at Mobile Communications America, Cayenne said.

Something led up to the gunfire and police are still working to figure out what that was.

A suspect is still outstanding in the shooting, Cayenne said, but a description is not available because investigators are still looking through surveillance video.

Michael Bognanni, a Vietnam veteran, witnessed the shooting.

“I saw a gentleman over there in his truck,” Bognanni said. “He was doing something in there – I guess working on it or doing some work that needed to be done.”

He said he heard two gunshots and saw the suspect take off after the shooting.

“I heard a bang,” Bognanni said. “I heard the bang and got up out of my chair and made my way over.”

He said he yelled for someone nearby to call 9-1-1.

“If you’ve been through what I’ve been through in Vietnam and everything – it’s like another day,” Bognanni said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500.

