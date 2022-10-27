Read full article on original website

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels Decision News
Some Las Vegas Raiders fans have already lost patience with Josh McDaniels after they dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, owner Mark Davis is not among that antsy crowd clamoring to place the first-year head coach on the hot seat. According to the...
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
NFL World Reacts To Packers Trade Rumor News
Before this afternoon's NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal that sends wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. While Claypool is heading to Chicago, another team reportedly had consideration for the third-year pass catcher. The rival Green Bay Packers...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News
Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
Sports World Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner's Decision
The sports world remains heartbroken over the developments with Brittney Griner. This week, the WNBA star's appeal was rejected by a Russian court, meaning she's set to serve her entire nine-year prison sentence, barring a trade with the United States. Life in a full-time Russian prison sounds pretty rough. "Brittney...
Packers Reportedly Made Run At Notable Wide Receiver
It sounds like the Green Bay Packers were outbid when it comes to acquiring Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. According to Josina Anderson, "As of 8am this morning I'm told 'it was looking like Green Bay was potentially going to offer the best deal for Chase (Claypool),' per league source."
NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Halloween Costume
Some fan decided to do a great Dak Prescott impersonation for Halloween. A video captured a fan wearing a Prescott jersey and doing his usual warmup routine with headphones on. It happened outside at a bar sometime over the weekend. Some people would even say that they mistook this person...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Player Decision News
It's no secret that there was a massive fight between Michigan and Michigan State players on Saturday. Numerous Spartan players attacked cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green following the Wolverines' 29-7 win. Green was hit with a helmet in the tunnel and his father has just confirmed that the family...
Sports World Reacts To Julio Rodriguez Girlfriend News
The Seattle sports world was stunned to learn that two of the city's brightest stars are now a couple. Earlier this week, Jordyn Huitema, a soccer player for OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, posted a photo with a Major League Baseball star. That player just so happened to be Julio Rodriguez, who took the league by storm this year.
ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job
Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
Look: Steelers Player Shocked By Tuesday's Trade News
The Pittsburgh Steelers manufactured a big-time trade ahead of this year's deadline — sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. When word broke in the Pittsburgh locker room, veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson seemed quite surprised. “CHICAGO!?” Johnson said, per team insider Chris Adamski. Johnson and...
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Offer News
The Los Angeles Rams offered up a big package to try and get Carolina Panthers defensive end, Brian Burns. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Rams offered up not one, but two first-round picks for Burns. The Panther ended up not taking that trade. Burns is a good player,...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News
Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
