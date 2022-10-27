ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels Decision News

Some Las Vegas Raiders fans have already lost patience with Josh McDaniels after they dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, owner Mark Davis is not among that antsy crowd clamoring to place the first-year head coach on the hot seat. According to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFL World Reacts To Packers Trade Rumor News

Before this afternoon's NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal that sends wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. While Claypool is heading to Chicago, another team reportedly had consideration for the third-year pass catcher. The rival Green Bay Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News

Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
MIAMI, FL
Sports World Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner's Decision

The sports world remains heartbroken over the developments with Brittney Griner. This week, the WNBA star's appeal was rejected by a Russian court, meaning she's set to serve her entire nine-year prison sentence, barring a trade with the United States. Life in a full-time Russian prison sounds pretty rough. "Brittney...
Packers Reportedly Made Run At Notable Wide Receiver

It sounds like the Green Bay Packers were outbid when it comes to acquiring Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. According to Josina Anderson, "As of 8am this morning I'm told 'it was looking like Green Bay was potentially going to offer the best deal for Chase (Claypool),' per league source."
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Halloween Costume

Some fan decided to do a great Dak Prescott impersonation for Halloween. A video captured a fan wearing a Prescott jersey and doing his usual warmup routine with headphones on. It happened outside at a bar sometime over the weekend. Some people would even say that they mistook this person...
Sports World Reacts To Julio Rodriguez Girlfriend News

The Seattle sports world was stunned to learn that two of the city's brightest stars are now a couple. Earlier this week, Jordyn Huitema, a soccer player for OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, posted a photo with a Major League Baseball star. That player just so happened to be Julio Rodriguez, who took the league by storm this year.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
AUBURN, AL
Look: Steelers Player Shocked By Tuesday's Trade News

The Pittsburgh Steelers manufactured a big-time trade ahead of this year's deadline — sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. When word broke in the Pittsburgh locker room, veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson seemed quite surprised. “CHICAGO!?” Johnson said, per team insider Chris Adamski. Johnson and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Offer News

The Los Angeles Rams offered up a big package to try and get Carolina Panthers defensive end, Brian Burns. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Rams offered up not one, but two first-round picks for Burns. The Panther ended up not taking that trade. Burns is a good player,...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
DENVER, CO
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News

Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
NEW YORK STATE
Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

