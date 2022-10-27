ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

U.S. Marshals Catch Up With Florida Man Wanted For Shooting, Paralyzing Victim

By Jake Grissom
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhN0c_0ip0ACwt00 Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19

A 19-year-old Florida man that was wanted for shooting a victim, leaving the person paralyzed, found out you can run, but you can’t hide.

Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence on Van Buren Avenue in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Ramirez was wanted by Fort Myers Police Department for aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and shooting in public, in an incident where he shot the victim from a car leaving him paralyzed, according to authorities.

In the news: Pro-Fighter Jorge Masvidal Featured In New Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign Ad

Ramirez was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Walton County Jail.

The Fugitive Task Force includes law enforcement officers from Panama City Police Department, FDLE, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

