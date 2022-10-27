The United States Men's National Team is set to appear in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament. Fans across the nation are eager to see how the Americans fare in Qatar 2022. The USMNT features a young, talented squad that includes players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinnie, Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson. The Americans have advanced past the group stage in their last two appearances at the World Cup, and they'll look to do so again this time around. The World Cup 2022 officially gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

