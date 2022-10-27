Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman Shades Tyra Banks and Fans Are Rolling
Dancing With the Stars got absolutely spooky for Monday night's Halloween special. While the focus was on the couples' haunting routines, viewers couldn't help but focus on the interactions between the judges and co-host Tyra Banks. At one point in the episode, Len Goodman appeared to shade Banks, which had fans on Twitter rolling with laughter.
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half
Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Son Pays Tribute on Her 'Heavenly Birthday'
Dog the Bounty Hunter's son Garry Chapman is speaking out in memory of his mother Beth Chapman, who passed away in 2019. Beth Chapman suffered through a long battle with cancer, though she didn't give up on her husband's career and her own position next to him. She was his cheerleader until the end.
Liam Hemsworth Speaks out After Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Decision
Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about being cast as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia ahead of its fourth season. Netflix announced Saturday that Henry Cavill would depart the fantasy series after three seasons as the main character, with Hemsworth taking over the role. According to the actor, he is thrilled to be stepping into Geralt's shoes. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote in an Oct. 29 Instagram post. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Hemsworth is most famous for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise and recently worked on Arkansas, Killerman, and Isn't It Romantic.
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Released from Hospital, Reveals Attacker Used Brass Knuckles
Chris Redd is still recovering from his bloody encounter on Thursday outside of New York's famous Comedy Cellar. The SNL alum was left bloody by the attack and was rushed to a hospital shortly after, canceling his planned shows this weekend. He was still in good condition upon his hospitalization...
Morgan Freeman Heads to TV for Spinoff of One of His Movies
Morgan Freeman is heading to TV for a spinoff series of one of his past action movies. Deadline reports that Lucy, a 2014 sci-fi action film starring Freeman and Scarlett Johansson, is getting a spinoff series. Freeman is in negotiations to return as Professor Samuel Norman but other details are being kept under wraps.
Sarah Hyland Is Almost Unrecognizable as Morticia Addams for Couple's Halloween Costume
Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and her husband, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, picked a fun choice for their couple's Halloween costume. The two dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams, the patriarch of The Addams Family. Coincidentally, there is a noteworthy family connection between Modern Family and The Addams Family.
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again. Jenner put a modern spin on...
'Blue Bloods' Star Steve Schirripa Teases Mystery Reunion Project With 'The Sopranos' Star (Exclusive)
The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have done plenty of work together recently, through their Sopranos podcast and their best-selling book on the show. Imperioli recently began teasing another project, which could also reunite them with The Sopranos creator David Chase. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa, who now stars on CBS' Blue Bloods, confirmed that he was interested in "anything" Imperioli and Chase might be involved with.
Pregnant Jhené Aiko Has Perfect Couple's Halloween Costume With Big Sean
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together. Considering that they're set to become parents to their own little one, they celebrated Halloween in true, Hollywood parenting style. For this year's celebration, Sean and Aiko dressed as characters from Juno, which starred Elliot Page as a pregnant teenager.
Tom Hanks' David S. Pumpkins Returns to 'SNL'
Saturday Night Live needed the appearance of three major surprise guest stars to energize this weekend's episode featuring rapper Jack Harlow. Former cast member Bobby Moynihan dropped by to play his Drunk Uncle character again, while Survivor host Jeff Probst stopped by for the "Joker Wedding" sketch. However, the biggest surprise came from Tom Hanks, who revived his David S. Pumpkins character for the "Cellblock 666" sketch.
Vanessa Lachey Turns Her Kids Into 'NCIS' Agents for Halloween
Vanessa Lachey took her children to work for Halloween. The NCIS: Hawai'i star and her husband, Nick Lachey, dressed as orange jumpsuit-wearing criminals for their three kids to take in at the NCIS Pearl Harbor office this weekend. The Lacheys are parents to Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.
Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
Bobby Moynihan Crashes 'SNL,' Brings Back Beloved Characters
It was a star-studded week on Saturday Night Live with rapper Jack Harlow, a cameo by Tom Hanks and other drop-in performances, but for many fans, Bobby Moynihan was the episode's real star. The former cast member returned for two sketches on last night's episode, delighting viewers on social media.
