Valerie Bertinelli Tries To Save Face On TikTok For Matthew Perry Makeout Sesh

By Ron Dicker
 5 days ago

Just in time for Halloween, Valerie Bertinelli had to deal with a skeleton in her closet. (Watch the video below.)

The ex-“Hot in Cleveland” star reacted on TikTok Tuesday to Matthew Perry ’s account of their “elaborate” makeout session as Bertinelli’s husband, Eddie Van Halen, lay drunk nearby. The furtive encounter happened when the two starred together on the 1990 TV show “Sydney,” the “Friends” alum wrote in his new memoir, “ Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing .”

In the brief clip, Bertinelli mouthed “hi” to the “hi, it’s me” part of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and then covered her face in mock shame.

“Anyone else misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?” she captioned the entry. “Are you mortified?”

Perry recalled his crush on the “One Day At A Time” actor whose marriage was “clearly... troubled,” he wrote, per Page Six .

After fantasizing about Bertinelli leaving Van Halen for him, the infatuation finally gave way to a romantic moment at the couple’s home, Perry wrote in his book.

“As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not 10 feet away from us, but still,” he wrote, per Entertainment Weekly . “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell, you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did. I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”

But the next day, Bertinelli behaved as if nothing had happened, and Perry wrote he was “devastated.” The show got canceled, and “I didn’t have to see Valerie anymore,” he said in the book.

Valerie Bertinelli and Matthew Perry circa 1990. (Photo: Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Perry’s tell-all includes his battle with drug and alcohol addiction , a few bizarre interjections of contempt for Keanu Reeves , and a bit about his relationship with Julia Roberts.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

