ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time.

But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.

“No one knew ‘X-Men’ yet. I was a nobody,” Jackman told Variety about the audition, which he only did at his agent’s behest to help negotiate an offer for the rom-com “Someone Like You.”

Jackman was one of a small group of actors that tested with Bullock, who both starred in the film as the undercover agent Gracie Hart and served as producer.

Naturally, Bullock blew a relatively unprepared and green Jackman out of the water.

“‘Holy shit! She’s amazing! And so quick and fast,’” the actor recalled thinking. “‘I’m not even vaguely up to speed here.’ I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn’t know the script well enough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIbXf_0ip09ult00
Hugh Jackman attends the screening of his new film "The Son."

“It was the first time I’d tested [with another actor],” he added. “I was impressed that she was in there. I didn’t expect her to be in there. I’m guessing eight people she tested with.”

The role ultimately went to Benjamin Bratt, who starred opposite Bullock as her love interest FBI Agent Eric Matthews, but didn’t return for the 2005 sequel “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.”

Getting turned down still stings for Jackman, who said he has never “told that story by the way” until now.

“That’s humiliating, when your agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this job, but just go get it.’ And then you don’t get it,” he said.

But, in the end, it all worked out for the best, as Jackman went onto land the breakout role of his career as Wolverine in “X-Men” that same year, spawning multiple sequels and his own franchise.

More than 20 years later, Jackman is set to reprise the role in the upcoming third “Deadpool” movie alongside Ryan Reynolds. And, no auditioning was required, as he simply called the actor on the phone to express his interest in the team-up movie.

“I think, actually, he’d given up,” Jackman said of Reynolds’ reaction. “I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe the timing of this.’”

Comments / 8

Related
Collider

'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU

To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds Takes Break From Faux Feud With Hugh Jackman To Gush About Working With Him On Deadpool 3

It’s still crazy to think that in a couple of years, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth share the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It’s a cinematic crossover that fans have long-hoped for, and Reynolds himself has as well. For years, the actor has had a faux feud with Jackman, but he’d been trying to make this buddy superhero movie for years now. To that point, in a rare twist, Reynolds took a break from throwing jabs at his frenemy and instead, gushed about getting to work with him on the upcoming threequel.
Cinemablend

Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman Recalls The Moment He Reached Out To Ryan Reynolds About Returning As Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds announcing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return set the internet on fire. Even though rumors were flying about his return before the announcement, it was a welcomed surprise to Wolverine fans, especially after the character’s demise in Logan. But Jackman had been teasing Reynolds about his quest to get the beloved mutant in Deadpool 3. despite throwing shade at the Les Miserable star's retirement. It was about more than their ongoing friendly feud. Marvel fans are excited to see the X-Man on the big screen again. As they wait for his return, the X-Men alum recalled the moment he reached out to his friend about playing the character once more.
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’

Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
HuffPost

HuffPost

186K+
Followers
11K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy