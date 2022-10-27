ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Genesee Valley Park makes list of threatened Olmsted sites

By Jeremy Moule
CITY News
CITY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhzvQ_0ip09pMG00 A national advocacy group says there's a risk the University of Rochester could develop an important wooded area that buffers the park from it. Genesee Valley Park has been named one of the 12 most threatened Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscapes in a new report published by a national landscape advocacy group.

The report, “Landslide 2022,”
was published by The Cultural Landscape Foundation and is intended to draw attention to the parks and other sites that Olmsted and his successor firm designed, and that now face challenges, from neglect and encroaching development to loss of land.

“Olmsted landscapes are really a priceless heritage that only a few cities have to the extent that we have,” said JoAnn Beck, a former senior landscape architect for the city of Rochester who chairs the Rochester Olmsted Parks Alliance. “Only a handful have an Olmsted parks system and it’s more and more evident that these gifts from the past are absolutely important to our future, to the future of the city.”

The report found that all the works on its list were suffering from some combination of neglect, the effects of climate change, a lack of recognized historical value, and a loss of open space.

Genesee Valley Park was included in the report because of a recent warehouse project proposed by the University of Rochester that city zoning officials denied in November 2021 because necessary documents were missing from the application.

The university wanted to construct the building on a piece of land that had been in the northeast section of the park until the university acquired it in 1969. The study points out that the property has an Olmsted-designed woods.

“Nobody knew that it was private land because it still looks and functions like the parkland that it was intended to be,” Beck said. “It looks and feels and functions like parkland.”

The report, released Tuesday, noted that the property remains zoned for “expansion of academic facilities,” and speculated that the university could still pursue a project on that land. Developing the land could “result in severe detriment to scenic viewsheds from a number of crucial vantage points, including from and across the river, not to mention the forfeiture of significant mature specimen trees,” said the report.

That’s also Beck’s concern. She said she was grateful that the city was “on its toes” with the application, but she is concerned that the former parkland, which provides a visual buffer between the serene 800-acre park and the sprawling University of Rochester campus, could still be developed.

“The university campus was designed by the Olmsted brothers and the university has received national recognition for their arboretum and for their care of their historic landscape,” Beck said. “It wouldn’t be out of character for the university to recognize the value of this landscape along with the main part of the campus.”

A spokesperson for the university did not return a message seeking comment left Wednesday.

In May, the Preservation League of New York State included Genesee Valley Park in its Seven to Save list, citing the potential development of the university-owned lot as one of the pressures it faced.

Genesee Valley Park is one of several parks in the city designed by Olmsted and later modified by his sons, who succeeded him at his firm. Seneca Park is an Olmsted design, and Highland Park is the city’s most intact Olmsted park.

The California State Parks System, Seattle city parks and the boulevards that run through them, the Olmsted Woods at the National Cathedral, and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Rhode Island are among the other threatened landscapes in “Landslide 2022.”

Jeremy Moule is CITY's deputy editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park

The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to neglect, development...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Anomaly festival’s horror film ‘The Harbinger’ has a city connection

The 2022 Anomaly festival has a heap of horror films, such as Andy Mitton's "The Harbinger," which included crew members from Rochester. Anomaly Film Festival has been entertaining Rochester movie lovers with scary, fantastical, gross, weird, and otherwise “out there” since 2019. This year, the festival runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 6, and on its final day, highlights a film made in upstate New York — the horror-thriller flick “The...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Monroe County holding its first-ever Veterans Day parade

Monroe County will hold its first-ever Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 12. The parade will kick-off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and proceed up Highland Avenue to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
ROCHESTER, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
GREECE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

CITY News

Rochester, NY
449
Followers
174
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

CITY is Rochester's original monthly alternative news, arts, and life publication. Free since 1971.

 https://www.rochestercitynewspaper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy